Jessica Simpson "feels like Jayne Mansfield,quot; and shares photo of Sophia Loren giving blonde Bomshell the eye because of her curves

Jessica Simpson feels like blonde bombshell Jayne Mansfield after being embarrassed by Vogue writer Sally Singer, according to Bridget Hill. In a Vogue article titled "Only at the Met Gala," several accounts of Met Gala experiences were shared. Sally Singer told a story about Jessica Simpson and John Mayer who attended the event that Jessica is not doing well. In fact, the 39-year-old mother of three says the report is completely inaccurate. Singer thought of all the stories she could tell and decided on a story about Jessica Simpson's breasts. According to Singer, Jessica Simpson suffered a close-wardrobe disaster that caused Vogue's digital creative director to comment only on Jessica's body and breasts. Singer went on to say that Jessica's breasts were "on a plate,quot; and that John Mayer was touching them at dinner. The comments have sparked outrage on social media and Jessica's response has many aspects on her side. Jessica spoke about Jayne Mansfield and the infamous photo taken at a Paramount Studios party where Jayne was wearing a low-cut dress that showed off her full neckline and Sophia Loren was caught staring at her chest.

Jessica Simpson shared the iconic photo and wrote the following title.

"Feeling a bit like Jayne Mansfield after reading this (inaccurate!) #MetBall oral story where I'm embarrassed by #SallySinger (https://www.vogue.com/article/the-complete-met-gala- oral -history) 😜 … But in all seriousness I have persevered embarrassing my own body and internalizing the opinions of the world about it throughout my adult life. Reading this long-awaited article about the most stylish fashion event out there and should be embarrassed by another woman for having breasts in 2020 is nauseating. ”

Actress January Jones responded in agreement.

"I love this photo! And not? women shouldn't talk about the period of other women's bodies unless it's to compliment or point to a suspicious mole. ❤️ "

You can see several photos of Jessica Simpson and John Mayer while attending the 2007 Met Gala below.

This is the full passage that Sally Singer contributed to the article.

“One year Jessica Simpson was there with John Mayer. She was wearing Michael Kors and her breasts fell out of her dress on the red carpet … and then, at dinner, it was suddenly like, whoa, Jessica Simpson's breasts are in front of me at the table and they're in a tray and I'm looking at them. And John Mayer was putting his hands on the table. He bent down and I just remember thinking, Oh celebrities, feel free to play here. That's what's happening ".

.@VogueMagazine Share an oral history of the Met Gala by the people in attendance. https://t.co/SK6xwADimT – Condé Nast (@CondeNast) May 5, 2020

While many people agreed with Jessica Simpson, there were some who took a more disapproving approach. One commenter seemed to agree with the criticism and stated the following.

"It's not about having them, it's about displaying them inappropriately. Seeing the nipple line is really unflattering and only gives people insecurities of discomfort. Be in good taste to show off your body, not scandalous."

Vanity Fair caught up with Sophia Loren and asked about that party and the story behind the infamous photo. What may surprise you to learn is that Sophia was more concerned with Jayne than actively embarrassing her. You can read what he said below.

“Paramount had organized a party for me. All the cinema was there, it was incredible. And then Jayne Mansfield arrives, the last to arrive. For me, that was when it got amazing. . . . She came directly to my table. She knew everyone was watching. She sat down. And now, she was hardly there. . . Listens. Look at the photo. Where are my eyes? I'm looking at her nipples because I'm afraid they're about to hit my plate. In my face you can see fear. I'm so scared that everything in her dress will explode, BOOM! And it will spill all over the table. Actually, many, many times they give me this photo to autograph it. And I never do. I don't want to have anything to do with it. And also out of respect for Jayne Mansfield because he is no longer with us. "

Sophia Loren's birthday is the perfect excuse to talk about the best photo in Hollywood history. @VanityFair It has the story, courtesy of Mrs. Loren. #Sophia Loren https://t.co/gIVLp2Hlvn pic.twitter.com/BKd2LYsQqx – All Oscars (@EveryOscarEver) September 20, 2019

What do you think about Sally Singer's story and Jessica Simpson's response? Do you feel that Jessica was unfairly embarrassed?

