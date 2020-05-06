Jessica Graf and Big Brother's Cody Nickson await baby No. 2

JESSICA NICKSON instagram
This special house is only getting bigger!
Wednesday morning Older brother& # 39; s Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson He had some great news to share. Turns out they are expecting their second child.
"FINALLY! As you know, Cody and I have wanted to have all of our children pretty close in age, so we were determined to get pregnant this year. Part of me wanted to go straight. Kylie Jenner and tell them after birth, but after several IG accidental stories with our ultrasound in the background, we knew it was time to clear up, "Jessica shared on Instagram." Maverick will be an older sister! I'm not really sure if she fully understands it yet, but whatever happens, it will always be my baby. "
The reality star guided fans to the latest episode of his podcast titled Now what?! for more details on how they found out.
"I was on my way to the airport and I got a call from the doctor who said 'I don't know how to tell you, but I can't prescribe those pills, she's pregnant'," Jessica shared on her Podcast One show. "I lost it. I was crying in the car and Facetimed Cody. "
The couple, due to expire this fall, have yet to discover the sex of their baby. They are already proud parents of a daughter named Maverick.
"Thank you all," Cody shared in the comments section after receiving the support of many Older brother alum
In fact, Tyler Crispen, Angela Rummans, Jeff Schroeder and Nicole Franzel They were just some of the familiar faces who couldn't contain their excitement after hearing the news.
Fans met Jessica and Cody when they were contestants on Older brother in the summer of 2017. Later they went on to compete in season 30 of The surprising race where they won the first prize.
People He was the first to report news of the pregnancy.
