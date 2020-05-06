Jessica Graf and Big Brother's Cody Nickson await baby No. 2

This special house is only getting bigger!

Wednesday morning Older brother& # 39; s Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson He had some great news to share. Turns out they are expecting their second child.

"FINALLY! As you know, Cody and I have wanted to have all of our children pretty close in age, so we were determined to get pregnant this year. Part of me wanted to go straight. Kylie Jenner and tell them after birth, but after several IG accidental stories with our ultrasound in the background, we knew it was time to clear up, "Jessica shared on Instagram." Maverick will be an older sister! I'm not really sure if she fully understands it yet, but whatever happens, it will always be my baby. "

The reality star guided fans to the latest episode of his podcast titled Now what?! for more details on how they found out.