Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez – Within their wedding plans after the original date it was canceled due to the pandemic!

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez were obviously eager to get married before the COVID-19 pandemic, but now things have definitely changed! However, they haven't changed in terms of how they feel about each other and about getting married, but about their plans!

The pandemic and all that it means has definitely affected the couple's wedding plans and an internal report now explains how.

The source shared via HollywoodLife that "they were being realistic about everything and were very involved in it with a lot of detail before the coronavirus occurred."

In other words, instead of thinking of other less conventional ways of getting married in the midst of quarantine, like a Zoom wedding, your thinking process is simply: 'since no one knows what's going on in the world, no It makes sense to plan nothing else right now.

Jen and Alex, who got engaged in March last year, don't feel rushed or pressured in any way to get married as soon as possible.

That being said, they have no trouble taking their time and waiting for the outbreak to go away.

‘Jennifer and Alex love each other a lot and don't need to be married to solidify that. They are in a waiting pattern like everyone else and will do it again when it is safe. However, for now, the focus is not on the wedding until this pandemic passes, "explained the source through the same media outlet.

Obviously, the engaged couple plans to focus on the safety of themselves and others for now.

Given that a vaccine for COVID-19 has not yet been made, it is still unclear when the pandemic will subside, but J.Lo. And her fiancé is willing to wait as long as it takes.

When everything is safe again, you can be assured that your wedding will not only be free from danger, but will be perfectly and exactly as you dream!



