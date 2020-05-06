Jeanine Pirro reportedly received special favors from Jared Kushner's wildly incompetent coronavirus task force

Image: Getty / Associated Press Image: Getty / Associated Press

Jared Kushner, a loose, wet thread from a man who delights in inserting himself into leadership situations where he ends up failing dramatically, has in recent days been singing the praises of the abysmal response from the Trump administration to the covid-19 pandemic, stating it is a "great success story". Perhaps he was thinking of his special shadow coronavirus team, which was accused in part of obtaining sufficient medical supplies for our country's medical facilities. based on report inSun since the Washington Post and the New York TimesWe now know that his task force was not only tremendously incompetent but riddled with cronyism, handing out special hits and favors to esteemed allies like Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk and Fox News presenter Jeanine Pirro.. What a success.

Kushner reportedly recruited people exactly like him: "young volunteers" who were "drawn from venture capital and private equity companies," in the words of the New York Times—For his team, which should have been the first sign that this effort, like so many others he has attempted throughout his life, would turn into a total and total disaster.

Let's see how this incredibly important job turned out for a team of brothers in the Ivy League. From the New York Times:

Many of the volunteers were told to prioritize the advice of President Trump's political allies and associates, followed in a spreadsheet called "V.I.P. Update," according to documents and emails obtained by The New York Times. Among them were clues from Republican members of Congress, the Trump youth activist Charlie Kirk and a former "Apprentice" contestant who serves as campaign chair for Women for Trump. Trump's allies also put direct pressure on FEMA officials: A Pennsylvania dentist, once featured at a Trump rally, dropped the president's name when he pressured the agency to buy test kits from his associates. … Some associates of Mr. Trump sought special treatment from FEMA. In one case, Jeanine Pirro, Trump's stalwart and Fox hostess, repeatedly contacted members of the task force and FEMA officials. until 100,000 masks were sent to a hospital she favored. Ms. Pirro did not respond to emails seeking comment.

And while valid advice on obtaining medical equipment was ignored, Kushner's team of volunteers prioritized contacts it probably led to unnecessary delays and deaths. Again, by the New York Times:

At least one tip the volunteers sent out turned into an expensive debacle. In late March, according to emails obtained by The Times, two of the volunteers turned in acquisition forms submitted by Yaron Oren-Pines, a Silicon Valley engineer who said he could provide more than 1,000 fans. Mr. Kushner's volunteers passed the tip on to federal officials who then forwarded it to senior New York officials, who assumed that Mr. Oren-Pines had been examined and awarded him a $ 69 million contract. Not a single fan was delivered, and New York is now trying to get the money back.

The work of the working group was so inept that one of the members, who since then left the group, filed a complaint by whistleblowers with the House Oversight Committee, which was first reported for him Washington Post on Tuesday. In the complaint, the complainant listed all the problems he observed during his time in the working group, which included, in the words of the New York Times, "Frequent changes in the process, efforts that turned out to be wasted, [and] bad communication".

"These problems affect the entire chain of command, hamper our responsiveness, and could cause many Americans to lose their lives," they wrote.