Jay Glazer shares Ben Roethlisberger's extremely tough off-season training routine

Ben Roethlisberger did not earn the nickname "Big Ben,quot; because of his huge biceps. The Steelers quarterback is a portly football man, and his style has worked well throughout his professional career. It's hard to argue with two Super Bowl trophies, six Pro Bowl appearances, and more than 56,000 passing yards.

However, there have always been questions about Roethlisberger, say "commitment,quot; to off-season conditioning.

Athletic's Jay Glazer gave those concerns more credit in his latest NFL mail package when a reader asked if Pittsburgh could be a night team this season. The reader noted that the offense spluttered without Roethlisberger, who missed all but two games in 2019 after elbow surgery, and returning him to "85 percent more fitness,quot; could push the Steelers back into the contender field. legitimate.

Glazer's full answer:

First of all, let's not put the words fitness and Ben Roethlisberger together, they are allergic to each other. There is no physical form in Ben Roethlisberger. His idea of ​​a great off-season training program is to do a yoga session, play golf, and drink beer. However, yes, what Mike Tomlin and Roethlisberger have done there has been incredible. Mike Tomlin has never had a losing season with the Pittsburgh Steelers. I want fans in other cities to realize that. He has never had a losing season since he was with Pittsburgh. Despite the injuries and they're obviously not the most aggressive team when it comes to free agency, having Le & # 39; Veon Bell hanging on, Antonio Brown's situation is incredible. He's changed coordinator, he's gone through offensive coaches, defensive coordinators, but the guy has never had a losing season. Never sleep with them.

What Glazer doesn't realize is the effort involved in completing those tasks. Consider this …

A yoga session allows Roethlisberger to achieve a better approach: finish his next beer. It is also significantly more than zero yoga sessions.

Playing golf allows Roethlisberger to participate in physical activity and maintain adequate social distance. He is putting your health before his. How friendly! Also, there is a golf cart available so you can avoid twisting your ankle or knee in a slot. It's about extending your career, folks.

Drinking a little beer is better than drinking all the beer. That's a smart diet tip from Ol & # 39; Ben.

Roethlisberger, who is ranked 6-5, 240 pounds on the Steelers' official roster, told Ron Cook of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette in March that he was not concerned about his weight as he continued with his rehabilitation plan. He also admitted that his vacation is typically much less strenuous, so there may be some truth to Glazer's response.

"I've heard people say that I'm fat, and that just blows my mind," said Roethlisberger. "I'm lighter and in better shape than I have been in the past two years. I haven't stopped exercising. I don't normally train in the off-season, but I've been doing everything five days a week with my coach. Cardio twice a week Legs twice a week Upper body twice a week …

"I think it's my beard that makes me look heavier. I must be five pounds on that, I know. But I'm not overweight."

He doesn't look like a Greek god, but Roethlisberger has never relied on pure athletics to be effective. Let's take this opportunity to hug the fat boys who invite tacklers instead of evading them.