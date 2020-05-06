Jax Taylor Blindsided By Intense Vanderpump Meeting Rules

It will be the Vanderpump Rules Will the season 8 reunion be the most dramatic?

How Jax Taylor I exclusively told E! News, the prints sit with Andy Cohen and his co-stars were "a little more intense than he is used to." We cannot say that this is a surprising update since, throughout season 8, the bartender SUR has found himself at odds with Tom Sandoval, Kristen Doute and others.

"This is what happens with our group, you know? I mean, there will always be drama. There will always be a discussion on whether there is a show or not." Brittany CartwrightThe husband said to E !. "I mean, that's just the group I'm involved in, as we've known each other for many, many years."

While Jax pointed out that not all Pump rules the cast gets along well, he made it clear that they are "all of the family,quot;. However, Lisa VanderpumpThe longtime employee revealed that he was surprised by the intensity of the meeting.