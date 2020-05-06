Jax Taylor Blindsided By Intense Vanderpump Meeting Rules

Bravo
It will be the Vanderpump Rules Will the season 8 reunion be the most dramatic?
How Jax Taylor I exclusively told E! News, the prints sit with Andy Cohen and his co-stars were "a little more intense than he is used to." We cannot say that this is a surprising update since, throughout season 8, the bartender SUR has found himself at odds with Tom Sandoval, Kristen Doute and others.
"This is what happens with our group, you know? I mean, there will always be drama. There will always be a discussion on whether there is a show or not." Brittany CartwrightThe husband said to E !. "I mean, that's just the group I'm involved in, as we've known each other for many, many years."
While Jax pointed out that not all Pump rules the cast gets along well, he made it clear that they are "all of the family,quot;. However, Lisa VanderpumpThe longtime employee revealed that he was surprised by the intensity of the meeting.
"But the meeting was very intense. I didn't think it was going to be that intense," he continued. "The second part of the season, you know, I had a couple of ups and downs, but as I tell everyone else, you follow someone with the camera for six months and you don't have a couple of sit-ins in your life. Tell me if that's normal. "
Lance BassWho Joined Jax for the E! News chat while promoting her new mixer product, Just Add X, said Lisa "found the gold,quot; with her Pump rules to emit. Why?
"The fact that you are all best friends, and that you love and hate each other at the same time, like it's crazy." & # 39; N Sync alum joked.
Although Jax said the group's dynamics are "unbelievably, unbelievably super dysfunctional," he argued that he and his co-stars are trying to grow from their on-camera experiences.
"With our group it has been difficult. I tend to make the same mistake more than two or three times, but it is always a lot of fun. As I said, no one has really been hurt much by anything," he added. "Sometimes we do malicious things, but we have good intentions, and this is how our group works. We fight a lot, but love a lot."
Speaking of fighting hard, the virtual nature of this year's reunion made things "a little difficult,quot; for Bravolebrity.
"If I had to choose between doing a virtual or a non-virtual meeting, I would do it in person. It was a little difficult. I really couldn't say much … we were talking about each other," Jax explained. "It is difficult to intervene because of the way the system is built. So if someone is attacking you, or someone is shutting down, and if you disagree with something, you have to wait until the sentence is complete."
Although all of this drama has yet to air, it seems like Jax is looking to the future, and Lance is too! According to the On the line The actor, who celebrated Jax and Brittany's wedding, is ready for the two of them to have a child.
"I personally hope that they start a family soon. It would be nice to have a schoolmate for our son," said the famous singer.
Like E! readers surely know, Lance and husband Michael Turchin I have been trying to have a child through surrogacy. Unfortunately, as the 41-year-old star told E! News, her baby plans have been "put on hold,quot; due to the coronavirus pandemic.
We wish friends Jax and Lance the best in their new business!
Vanderpump Rules airs on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. in Bravo.
(E! And Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family.)
