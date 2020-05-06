Jason Alexander offered a lot of money to escape & # 39; Seinfeld & # 39; Finale

NBC

The actor from & # 39; Seinfeld & # 39; He reveals to his former co-star that he was offered a large bribe to spill the beans before the long-awaited end of his television show.

Jason Alexander he was offered a large bribe to divulge details of the "Seinfeld"final.

The actor met with his co-star "Seinfeld" Julia Louis-Dreyfus for a virtual conversation on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, to raise funds for healthcare workers battling the coronavirus pandemic, and they both looked back on the beloved sitcom, which ran from 1989 to 1998.

At one point, Alexander revealed that he was given the opportunity to deposit a big payday if he was willing to leak news about the end of the show.

"My own publicist … I was wondering if he was willing to reveal some secrets for money," he recalled, "and I said, 'They'll kill us!'

Louis-Dreyfus asked if the advertiser was fired, to which Alexander joked, "No, I gave him a raise."

The 1998 finale broke ratings records when 76 million viewers tuned in to watch the show's finale on nothing.

The proceeds from Jason and Julia's catch-up will benefit Direct Relief, an organization aimed at helping medical professionals during the COVID-19 crisis.