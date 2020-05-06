Jadeveon Clowney says he's open to a Seahawks comeback: "I hope we can figure something out."

Jadeveon Clowney has been in the free agent market longer than he could have imagined, but the former 2015 NFL Draft No. 1 overall pick is open to returning to Seattle.

Clowney, speaking with Houston affiliate Fox KRIV, said he feels it is still on the market due to the social distancing restrictions required by the COVID-19 pandemic. Still, he said he enjoyed his only season with Seattle and is open to returning to the team. He was traded to the Seahawks in September for Houston.

"I loved Seattle when I was there this past year," said Clowney. "I love the coaching staff. I wouldn't change them. You know, I hope we can figure something out, if anything happens. I liked it up there. I loved (Russell Wilson), I loved all the boys. I played with Jarran Reed and (Branden Jackson ), all of them guys in my room D. I respect you guys. "

Free agent DE Jadeveon Clowney (@clownejd) Working in @PlexAthlete in Houston: "Whoever I sign with will get the best version of me … I know what I have to do to get where I need to be." (He has not ruled out the @Seahawks): "I love Seattle … I love everyone on the coaching staff,quot; pic.twitter.com/Al0dbbKQcG – Mark Berman (@ MarkBermanFox26) May 6, 2020

Clowney, who is still recovering from central surgery in February, is reportedly looking for a deal that is more closely aligned with what the best players in his position do. For comparison, Khalil Mack, Demarcus Lawrence, and Frank Clark earn $ 23.5 million, $ 21 million, and $ 20.8 million a year, respectively. Clowney had $ 16 million in guarantees for the 2019 season.

It remains to be seen if the Seahawks can continue to move in Clowney. The team has reported $ 21.3 million remaining in the cap space, according to Over The Cap, and has added Benson Mayowa (Raiders) and Bruce Irvin (Panthers) as passing veterans. They also recruited Darrell Taylor (Tennessee) and Alton Robinson (Syracuse) for that position in the NFL Draft 2020.

Clowney played 13 games for Seattle in 2019, and despite recording just three sacks, he was disruptive in putting pressure on the quarterbacks and stopping the race. He had 31 total tackles (seven for loss) and an interception return for a touchdown.