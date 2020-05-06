ITV cancels 800 employees and advertising revenue plummets 42% – Up News Info

ITV has revealed that it has cut approximately 15% of its UK workforce as it makes a bid to cut costs amid the coronavirus crisis that has shut down most of its productions and devastated advertising revenue.

In a commercial update on Wednesday, the UK's largest free commercial broadcaster said 800 employees have been placed in the government's job retention scheme, most of whom work in the production arm ITV Studios.

The company said its total revenue fell 7% to £ 694 million ($ 872 million) in the first three months of the year, with ITV Studios revenue falling 11% to £ 342 million and advertising revenue 2% to £ 426 million.

But the worst is yet to come. ITV said its advertising revenue fell 42% in April at the height of the pandemic, reflecting the declines seen on rival Channel 4.

