Israeli Supreme Court allows Netanyahu to form government, despite accusations

JERUSALEM – Israel's Supreme Court refused to ban Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from forming a government, unanimously ruled Wednesday that it had no legal basis to do so and rejected petitions seeking to disqualify him because he faces trial on charges of serious corruption.
%MINIFYHTMLfc0c82e93214f4c12e6ca6538f9784ec12%
In a decision issued after 11 p.m., the high court also refused to block an unusual power-sharing agreement Netanyahu reached with Benny Gantz, the former army chief who challenged him in three consecutive elections before joining forces. with him to avoid a fourth vote, citing the emergency posed by the coronavirus pandemic.
This is a developing story.