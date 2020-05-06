Iraq elects new prime minister, a former US-backed security chief

BAGHDAD – Iraq's Parliament elected a former US-backed intelligence chief as the new prime minister early Thursday morning, giving the country its first royal government in more than five months as it faces a series of potentially devastating crises .
Prime Minister Mustafa Khadimi, 53, who has strong ties to the Americans and a reputation for pragmatism, was seen as acceptable to Iran, the other major foreign power vying for influence in Iraq.
Khadimi is Iraq's first royal prime minister since the last one stepped down and became a caretaker in November amid persistent anti-government protests.
He has already vowed to take a new approach to social unrest, meet with and consult with protesters rather than endorse sporadic efforts by the previous government to crush them militarily and ignore them the rest of the time.
But the protest movement that erupted over government corruption and persistent unemployment last fall is no longer even the most pressing government crisis. Oil and gas revenues, the main source of government revenue, are historically low. The coronavirus has frozen the economy.
And the latent tensions between the United States and Iran have developed into skirmishes on Iraqi soil that could escalate into a broader war.
Falling energy prices have nearly cut Iraq's operating income in half, making it likely that in the coming weeks Khadimi will have to cut government workers' wages or drastically cut their numbers. Either way, with the government as the country's largest employer, the decision would have dramatic consequences.
It will also be up to Mr. Khadimi and his advisers to decide when and how to reopen the economy and lift the imposed curfews to reduce the coronavirus that has blocked the country and silenced their cities.