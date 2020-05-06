Internet: Dot, backed by Naspers, plans to digitize 5 lakh of merchants by December 2020 – Latest news

Dot, backed by the South African internet firm, plans to digitize around 5 lakh of merchants and facilitate 10 lakh of transactions per day by the end of this year, a company official said on Wednesday. The company has raised around Rs 60 million in a round led by Naspers Payu firm Fintech Investments to develop QR code-based contactless trading technology and digitize merchants across the country, Dot founder Shailaz Nag said.

Naspers has invested in several Indian companies, including Swiggy, Byju & # 39; s, OLX and MakeMyTrip.

Nag said Dot has developed contactless commerce technology that eliminates the need for people to queue at any restaurant or while shopping.



"A merchant's entire catalog can be accessed by a QR code scan and a transaction can be made on that digital catalog. There is also no need for customers to download separate applications for QR code scanning. About 2,500 retailers in They have started using large format and we plan to bring it to around 5 lakh merchants by the end of the year, "said Nag.

The company began implementing the technology at food outlets such as Haldiram & # 39; s, Social, Chili & # 39; s, Cafe Delhi Heights, Fab Cafe, as well as retail brands, and is now planning to contact other merchants for their digitization.

"Our approach is also very clear. We are not giving any apps or websites to offline retailers to start going digital. Our goal is to provide a digital trading platform for offline merchants and use channels like WhatsApp, Google, UPI, net banking, etc. for post-transaction commitments to the end user, "Nag said.

The company will charge merchants per transaction for using this technology.

"We are seeing 10 lakh per day transactions on our platform by the end of this year," said Nag.

