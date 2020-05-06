Innovative minimally invasive brain surgery – Up News Info San Francisco

STANFORD – The name Ari means "lion,quot; in Hebrew, and Ari Ellman's first day back in preschool this September was a resounding success. Ari is small at three years old, but his vocabulary and charm are large enough to make up for it. He is excited, energetic, curious, and totally committed to his friends and teachers.

It is difficult to understand how radically different things were for Ari just a few months ago. In August 2018, his parents took him to the emergency room for uncontrolled vomiting. It was there that he had his first attack, shifting the attention of the doctors from his belly to his head.

An MRI revealed a large growth in the lower central part of his brain, near the base of his skull. Extremely rare for a child of Ari's age, the non-cancerous but rapidly growing tumor, called a craniopharyngioma, was entangling the hypothalamus, pituitary stalk, visual pathways, and critical blood vessels in the brain. Unless it was removed, it would jeopardize all of those structures.

The world of the Ellmans turned that day. "However, I barely had time to feel sorry for myself," recalls Ari's father, Jonathan. "A friend said," There is no time for self-pity, or anything else really … except focused action. "

"The night after the diagnosis, my heart was all over the floor," says Ari's mother, Na’ama. “But Jonathan turned his computer on me and said,‘ These are the best craniopharyngioma surgeons and hospitals that we have to talk to. Tomorrow! & # 39; "

He Ellmans took the reins of Ari's care and did not release him. They sent their case to tumor boards at 15 leading medical centers. Some suggested open-brain surgery, a massively invasive procedure that often fails to resect the entire tumor, in part because the roots of such tumors, in the lower part of the brain, are very difficult to reach from above. Others suggested radiation, but that can cause lasting side effects in a young child. A third option, transnasal endoscopic surgery of the skull base, caught the family's attention.

Just over a decade ago, endoscopic skull base surgery was minimally invasive; it uses long, thin imaging and surgical tools (endoscopes) inserted through the nose, then through the paranasal sinuses and into the skull, where they can access a tumor at the base of the skull. Because surgeons enter the brain from below, the approach is much less damaging to other parts of the brain. While thousands of endonasal resections have demonstrated the efficacy of the approach, only a small handful of them were in children, and none of them were less than 5 years old. Ari was 2 years old! So while it seemed like the best approach, it would be an unprecedented operation that would require special expertise and state-of-the-art technology available at only a few centers worldwide.

Most surgeons wouldn't even consider the procedure for a child the size of Ari. But doctors at Stanford's Lucile Packard Children's Hospital, led by Gerald Grant, MD, chief of pediatric neurosurgery, were willing to try. Dr. Grant assembled a team of experts, including Dr. Juan Carlos Fernández-Miranda, a world-renowned skull base surgeon who was recruited at Stanford by the University of Pittsburgh a month earlier, as well as Dr. Peter Hwang, a surgeon endoscopic otolaryngologist, an expert in endonasal sinus surgery.

When the Ellmans met the three Stanford surgeons who would be collaborating on the Ari operation, they knew they had the right equipment. The group's record of surgical excellence, its special focus on pediatrics, advanced technology in the operating rooms of the new hospital, and the extraordinary care and warmth of the doctors confirmed their decision. The trio works so closely together, says Dr. Grant, the team's pediatric neurosurgeon, that their communication during surgery "feels almost telepathic."

%MINIFYHTMLe8c71bef748d165f8a8a92909218bb8412%

Preparations for Ari began long before surgery. An image of Ari's brain derived from an MRI and CT scan was loaded into a new 3-D virtual reality tool called Surgical Theater, which allows the team to map, rehearse, and refine an approach that maximizes the amount of tumor removed. while Protecting critical structures.

"An advantage of the endonasal approach for a tumor like Ari's is that you can remove it from its root instead of its top," says Dr. Fernández-Miranda. "And clearly visualizing the brain structures surrounding the tumor beforehand is key." A resin model of the base of Ari's skull was also 3D printed, in which realistic approaches could be tried and tested.

"A 2-year-old boy's breasts are only 15 to 20 mm wide or narrower. And he's removing a tumor that may be wider than the nasal passage," says Dr. Hwang, the team's ENT surgeon and expert in endoscopy. "It is like taking a boat out of a bottle; you have to figure out how to disassemble it and get it out through this very narrow corridor. This is why these additional technologies can play such an important role in pediatric skull base surgery in particular." .

By the day of their surgery, the Ellmans had "done everything possible to ensure that Ari had the best place, the best doctors, the best chance of success," says Ari's mother, Na’ama. When they left their home in Laurel Heights at 5 a.m. From February 8, they started "by far the hardest road we've ever had," she says. "At the end of that trip, we knew that we would be turning Ari over and that it would be out of our control." But then, he continues, “We were greeted by Dr. Maass, the anesthesiologist! She was so warm, confident and capable, "says Na’ama, and Jonathan, finishing Na’ama's sentence, adds:" – that we could say that he was not going to let anything happen to Ari on his watch. "

The sentiment was prophetic, says Na’ama. Birgit Maass, MD, would be a tireless protector of Ari during the 16 hours of surgery … and then for the next six weeks (and subsequent procedures) as well.

From the waiting room, as the Ellmans received reports every few hours about the progress of the surgery, Jonathan posted updates for a group of hundreds of WhatsApp friends and family around the world. 2:45 p.m .: Navigation through the nose and into the entire skull base! 9:41 p.m .: Resection successful!

"When the doctors came out after the (post-surgery) MRI, their faces were radiant, all smiles and red cheeks!" Na’ama says. Dr. Fernández-Miranda's final report: "We preserve all structures while completely eliminating the giant craniopharyngioma."

After resection, a flap of tissue was placed over the hole between the nasal passage and the brain to keep air and infection out of the brain and cerebrospinal fluid. Unfortunately, because Ari was so small, the first flap was not completely sealed, leading to cerebrospinal leak and meningitis. Surgeons then performed a more elaborate repair with a larger flap from above to obtain a seal. This procedure has never before been tested on the size of a child Ari. Ari started eating and laughing again. Six weeks after his admission, he was sent home to restart his life as a young child.

The surgery, the first of its kind in such a young child, recently appeared in the magazine Operative Neurosurgery. It has opened a new frontier at Lucile Packard Children & # 39; s Stanford Hospital that will benefit or save many other children with craniopharyngiomas to come. But today in preschool, Ari isn't thinking about it; He is just playing like the playful and miraculous little 3 year old lion that he is.

Find out more at stanfordchildrens.org