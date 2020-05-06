Inland areas, valleys could see triple digit temperatures – Up News Info Los Angeles

– This week's heat wave could bring triple-digit temperatures to southern California on Wednesday, triggering heat warnings and excessive heat warnings.

Highs could reach up to 20 degrees above the average across the region.

A heat notice will take effect starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday in Los Angeles, including beach towns, downtown Los Angeles, Hollywood Hills, Long Beach, the Santa Monica Mountain Recreation Area, the valleys, towards the Inland Empire and Orange County.

Wednesday's temperatures could reach 85 to 90 degrees near the coasts, and 90 to 100 inland and in the valleys. And the heat will not subside at the end of the day: Thursday is forecast to get even hotter.

"Hot temperatures could remain well into the night and some areas may not drop below 70 degrees at night," according to the National Weather Service.

Strong winds are also expected to make things more uncomfortable. A wind advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. Wednesday for the San Gabriel Mountains, where winds of 20 to 30 mph are forecast, along with gusts of 50 mph.

People were encouraged to exercise early in the morning or at night, wear light or loose-fitting clothing, and take frequent breaks in the shade or indoor air-conditioned areas while working outside.

Cooling centers are opening in Los Angeles County to provide a refuge for anyone without air conditioning.