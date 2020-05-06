Indianapolis Motor Speedway will make graduation a lifelong memory for 2020 seniors

There was supposed to be a great race this month at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, a tradition that dates back more than 100 years. A graduation for the senior class was also scheduled at nearby Speedway Senior High School, with students in the school auditorium called one by one by the audience to receive their diplomas.

With none of those sustainable events this spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials on the track and the school district took a quick shot.

Now, Speedway High students will cross their graduation goal at the Brickyard.

WTTV, an affiliate of Indianapolis CBS, reported Wednesday that all students and their families will be allowed to drive on the IMS track, stop at "The Yard of Bricks,quot; representing the finish line, hear their names and receive a diploma. , and an opportunity to take a quick photograph. Then they will walk away (hopefully not at the pace of Mario Andretti) and allow the next student the same amazing experience.

The Indy 500 made legends of A.J. Foyt, Al Unser, Rick Mears and Helio Castroneves. Last year's winner Simon Pagenaud hopes to join them one day, and perhaps they will take another turn into that state when this year's race is held on August 23. Now, the Speedway High seniors will follow in their footsteps.

Let's be honest: this is much better than sitting in an auditorium or soccer stadium. Family members who can't get into the car, by the way, will be able to watch on a live stream from Speedway High.

"I think it will be something they can remember for the rest of their lives," IMS President Doug Boles told WTTV. "At least we're going to have someone across the brick patio, and maybe everyone can go have their own glass of milk later."