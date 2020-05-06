"I love this game,quot;: Legendary Twin Cities referee Larry Gallagher retires after 65 years behind the plate – Up News Info

Twin Cities referee Larry Gallagher has honed his craft for 65 years, starting when he was just 15 years old.

He decided to retire before the start of this season, before the COVID-19 outbreak occurred.

"I probably won't be able to run at all. It's probably not safe for me to be out there for two reasons: my own safety and the safety of the players. Because I just can't get away from the line units," Gallagher said. "I quit soccer about four years ago for the same reason. He abandoned basketball two years ago for the same reason. "

What he did was become a local legend in his trade. When Gallagher appeared, you knew they were going to make a great effort.

“The anticipation of being able to do this again. I can do this for any time, the first time, perhaps the last time. I made a game for over 35s last year. I knew it was going to be that, ”he said.

He is a little concerned that without a season there will be fewer candidates who want to referee.

"We need many more, and this, once we start again … will that bring more, or will that bring less?" he said.

And because he was a great athlete in his youth, he feels for those who never had a season.

"Players can't play, especially older ones, both in college and high school. The boy who made the team the first time," he said.

But as he and his wife sit and go through what we're all going through, he's thankful that the past 65 springs and summers have been filled with joy.

"I love the game. I gave myself many, many opportunities, ”he said. "There is something new with each release, so that's what I like."