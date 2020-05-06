I-280 Northbound in San Francisco closes after multiple vehicle collision – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – All northbound lanes of Interstate 280 in San Francisco were closed Tuesday night after a previous collision, a spokesman for the California Highway Patrol said.

CHP officials received a call at 7:23 p.m. from a collision of several vehicles on Highway 280, just north of the Ocean Avenue entrance ramp, CHP spokesman Bert Diaz said.

Witnesses told CHP officials that possibly several people were lying on the road, but no one was lying on the road when the officers got there.

Instead, Díaz said agents discovered that two men in their 20s and 30s were wounded at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital.

One had serious injuries and the other minor injuries. A new model Lexus sedan was located at the crash site, and CHP officials believe it may be related to the men who went to the hospital, Díaz said.

The men "could possibly be related to the collision," he said.

CHP officials did not know when Highway 280 would reopen northbound.