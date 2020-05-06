HyperX and Ducky collaborated on a limited edition version of the One 2 Mini keyboard

HyperX partnered with popular mechanical keyboard maker Ducky to create a new limited-edition colorway for its compact, Ducky One 2 Mini, at 60 percent size. In addition to splashing this keyboard with a matte black frame surrounding the keys and a glossy cherry-red hose at the bottom, it uses HyperX's red linear mechanical switches.

Each of those switches is covered by Ducky's durable keys, which are said to maintain their sticky texture and key label despite long-term use. This model costs $ 109.99, and you can pick it up from the HyperX online store beginning Tuesday, May 12. Only a total of 3,700 units will be manufactured.

Photo by Cameron Faulkner / The Verge

In terms of subtleties, the One 2 Mini has plenty of them. This keyboard connects via a USB-C to USB Type-A cable, making it easy to plug into your desktop without looking at it. Its rear legs feature two height settings, giving you more options if you prefer a slightly angled keyboard instead of all-or-nothing options for height. The switches provided by HyperX are nice to write, and although the feeling of the ride is very subjective, the sound and the feeling of "heartbeat,quot; satisfy my needs. HyperX claims they have a lifespan of 80 million clicks. PBT, the key material Ducky uses, feels great, but if the 60 percent form factor works for you it's something else entirely.

Photo by Cameron Faulkner / The Verge %MINIFYHTMLf5b152bc0c566427ef07ebdbdc3e328412%

As I mentioned earlier, this 60 percent keyboard is incredibly space efficient. I share a desk with my partner, and this model could be a blessing if space is a commodity. In case you don't know, the 60 percent figure is relative to a full-size keyboard with a row of function keys, arrow keys, and a full numeric keypad. The Ducky One 2 Mini lacks all those features, instead choosing to include a bunch of options that you can run when you hold down the Fn key.

It is smart to have access to all the functions available on a smaller keyboard. However, browsing to find where each of these options is hidden around the keyboard, but asks you to reconsider how you use the entire device. Simple shortcuts like adjusting the volume, using the arrow keys, and trying to do the Windows + Prt Scn shortcut to take screenshots will require some study. I had to keep the manual by my side while using the One 2 Mini to access some of the RGB and macro backlight options.



Grid view













After more than a week of using the Ducky One 2 Mini, I think it is the perfect addition to my desktop. It's small, capable, and the switches are quiet enough not to disturb my partner too much, unlike my 80 percent Durgod mechanical keyboard that uses Cherry MX Brown switches. It's great to use with games, although from a writer's perspective, the number of compromises in terms of executing some of the most basic keyboard functions, such as using directional keys to steal through copying, is difficult on a keyboard with a 60 percent form factor.