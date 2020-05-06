Huntington Beach, Seal Beach and Dana Point get authorization to reopen beaches – Up News Info Los Angeles

– State authorities have given the Orange County cities of Huntington Beach, Seal Beach and Dana Point the go-ahead to reopen several of their beach areas, but under strict protocols, officials announced Tuesday.

The California National Resources Agency reported that it approved the reopening plans submitted by each of the three cities.

"State agencies have determined that the plans are consistent with the governor's stay-at-home order … and that access to the beach can be restored in these communities," CNRA said in a press release.

The Huntington Beach shoreline, which includes Huntington State Beach and Bolsa Chica State Beach, will be open from 5 a.m. at 10 p.m. daily for active recreational activities only, such as surfing, swimming, paddleboarding, running, biking, and walking. Visitors must maintain physical distance. Huntington Harbor beach areas remain closed.

Upon learning that several beaches had reopened, some residents

"We were locked in the house. It was very hot, ”said a mother, who brought her family to the beach on Tuesday. "We learned that Huntington Beach is open, so we got in the car and hiked."

"I think it's wonderful," said another bather. "I think we need to have the freedom and the ability to come here and have some fresh air."

Residents agreed, as long as everyone abides by the rules, the beaches must remain open.

"That's what Huntington Beach is all about," said one resident. "If everyone practices social distancing, there is no reason that the beach cannot be open."

According to a statement from the city of Dana Point, Doheny State Beach and Dana Cove Beach are now open to recreational activities like surfing and running. However, the county-owned Capistrano, Salt Creek and Strands beaches remain closed.

The city of Newport Beach reported Tuesday that it was still waiting for the CNRA to find out if its own reopening proposal had been approved.

Laguna Beach and San Clemente received approval to reopen Monday on a limited basis. Laguna Beach is only allowed to open its beaches during the week, from 6 a.m. at 10 a.m.

All of this comes after California Governor Gavin Newsom on April 30 controversially ordered the temporary closure of all O.C. Beaches after large crowds arrived the previous weekend. The closure sparked huge protests.