Hulu to Stream All Episodes of British Comedy "Maxxx" Ahead of E4 Airing – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: O-T Fagbenle British Comedy Maxxx, which also stars Law and order: SVU Christopher Meloni, heads to Hulu on June 2.

The streamer acquired the six-part series from All3Media International. Interestingly, it will premiere all episodes of the show before the show completes its full UK tour.

The series, which was written, co-directed, produced by executives and starring The Maid's Tale Fagbenle, premiered at E4 UK, the youth network run by Channel 4. It was subsequently removed from the schedule, however, replaced by replays of American comedy. Brooklyn nine nine and removed from the company's All4 digital update service and will now air later in the year.

The series centers on a former boyband star Maxxx, played by Fagbenle, who tries to make his musical comeback in an attempt to get his famous supermodel ex-girlfriend back, played by Jourdan Dunn, and prove to the world that he is not an old wash. been. To get his career back on track, Maxxx enlists the help of his cousin / superfan / stalker Rose, played by Helen Monks (Raised by wolves) and tries to convince his former manager Don Wild, played by Meloni, to take him back, but he has other ideas and enlists the help of aspiring manager Tamzin, played by Pippa Bennett-Warner (Harlots) Prince JavoneTelephone shop) plays former bandmate Lucky.

Maxxx It is produced by Luti Media, founded by Fagbenle's younger brother, Luti. The series is co-directed by Nick Collett and produced by Ali Carron.