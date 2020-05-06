Hulu-Kartemquin Accelerator Program Presents Inaugural Projects – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Kartemquin Films has established Colette Ghunim’s House traces and Reveal Torres " Three Fridas as the two projects that will participate in the inaugural Hulu / Kartemquin Accelerator program for filmmakers of color.

The Accelerator program offers two alumni of the Kartemquin Filmmaker Development Programs $ 20,000 each for production and mentoring through 2020 within the Kartemquin collaborative production model.

Colette Ghunim and Reveca Torres

"Access to significant development opportunities for underrepresented filmmakers is vital, especially as we see how scarce resources our community of independent documentary filmmakers of color have at this pandemic time," said Jolene Pinder, Executive Director. “This intervention, to bring together a broadcast service together with the filmmakers at an earlier stage in the storytelling process, is where we want to be. Here at Kartemquin, we couldn't be more proud to support Colette and Reveca and the transformative films they are making. They are both powerful storytellers and creators of incredible movements in their communities. "

"Being selected for the Hulu / Kartemquin Accelerator Program for such a personal movie is a real honor for me," said Ghunim. “Kartemquin Films has been the catalyst for both Traces of Home and my emerging career in documentary film. I applaud their intent to drive equity by raising filmmakers from often ignored communities. "

"It is an honor to have that opportunity for mentoring and support from both Kartemquin and Hulu," adds Torres. “This experience will provide me with the tools and confidence to tell this story and future stories in an authentic and creative way. I love being part of the KTQ community and I look forward to learning and developing as a filmmaker. ”

The show comes from the collaboration of Hulu and Kartemquin on the Oscar and Emmy nominated documentary. Mining the gap directed by Bing Liu and produced by Diane Quon. The feature film documents a Special Jury Prize for Film Revelation at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival. Liu originally developed the film through Kartemquin's DiverseVoicesinDocs program, from which both Torres and Ghunim are also graduates.

Details on the Ghunim and Torres films can be read below.

House traces

Director: Colette Ghunim

Filmmaker Colette Ghunim takes her parents to search for the ancestral houses of Mexico and Palestine from which they had fled decades earlier. As she fills in the missing pieces of her identity, travel unravels the trauma of displacement that was passed down from generation to generation.

Three Fridas

Director: Reveca Torres

Two artists paralyzed by spinal injuries discover a shared connection to the Mexican painter Frida Kahlo and decide to recreate their painting, Dos Fridas, using themselves as models. This triggers a five-year artistic journey when the two women join forces with a photographer to transform iconic works of art into depictions of contemporary people with disabilities. The film highlights a unique creative process as they devise ways to authenticate disability as part of the human experience.