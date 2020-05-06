Hugo Weaving Toronto Drama 'Hearts and Bones' sells to Gravitas – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Visit Films has licensed US rights to the drama Hearts and bones to Gravitas Ventures.

The 2019 Toronto World Premiere stars Hugo Weaving (The Lord of the rings) as Dan, a renowned war photographer who fights

with PTSD, which forms an unexpected bond with Sebastian, a Sudanese refugee, until one of his photographs uncovers a dark secret from Sebastian's past. They also star Andrew Luri, Hayley McElhinney, and Bolude Watson.

The deal was negotiated by Ryan Kampe and Lydia Rodman on behalf of Visit Films and Nick Royak and Brendan Gallagher at Gravitas Ventures.

Pic is directed by Ben Lawrence and written by Lawrence and Beatrix Cristian. Matt Reeder produced Night Kitchen Productions under his company. The film was also played at the Sydney, Melbourne and Hamptons film festivals.

Lawrence stated: "I am delighted that Gravitas presents Hearts and bones to a wider international audience. The response from our festival tour gave me deep confidence that the film entertained and resonated across borders. Throughout the world, the themes of hope, family, friendship, love and human connection in the film are all the more necessary right now. "

Royak said: "Watching Ben Lawrence's awesome movie at TIFF 2019 was one of the best moments of the festival for me. Getting our team to work on it now is even more exciting. This movie is an amazing story about how raw pain can become a raw hope. I can't wait for the public to witness how Hugo Weaving, Andrew Luri, Hayley McElhinney and Bolude Watson weave together their powerful performances. "