How to set up and use multiple signatures in Gmail

Benefits of using multiple signatures
According to Google, the features of multiple signatures give users the flexibility to create different signatures and use them in different situations. For example, one can create different signatures for offices, teams, organizations, firms in different languages, etc.
How to create multiple signatures in Gmail
Open Gmail settings by clicking the gear icon in the upper right corner
Go to General, scroll down and click Signature
Here click on the Create New button
Enter the name of the firm
Type what you want in the Signature box.
Note that you can also choose the default signature for new emails and reply / forward emails.
How to use multiple signatures in Gmail
Google allows users to change the signature on the go. To do this, tap the Signature icon (pen icon) at the bottom of the Compose box. Here choose the signature you want to use for that particular email.
