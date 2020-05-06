How to set up and use multiple signatures in Gmail

Google recently started rolling out a new feature update for Gmail that now allows users to create multiple signatures for different situations, such as personal, office, customer, etc. Google has started rolling out the update gradually, so it could take a couple of days. to make the feature visible in your Gmail account.

Benefits of using multiple signatures

According to Google, the features of multiple signatures give users the flexibility to create different signatures and use them in different situations. For example, one can create different signatures for offices, teams, organizations, firms in different languages, etc.

How to create multiple signatures in Gmail



one) Open Gmail settings by clicking the gear icon in the upper right corner



2) Go to General, scroll down and click Signature



3) Here click on the Create New button



4) Enter the name of the firm



5) Type what you want in the Signature box.

Note that you can also choose the default signature for new emails and reply / forward emails.

How to use multiple signatures in Gmail



Google allows users to change the signature on the go. To do this, tap the Signature icon (pen icon) at the bottom of the Compose box. Here choose the signature you want to use for that particular email.