How to request a travel pass in Maharashtra

India has recently entered the third phase of closure and the Indian government has removed certain restrictions, as people can now leave their home between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. for non-essential work, etc.

Maharashtra has also given permission to persons stranded in the outer District / State to go to their own district obtaining a suitable travel pass.

So if you're looking to travel back to your hometown, follow our step-by-step guide on how to apply.

Please note that this method is only for obtaining an electronic pass to travel between states and for other purposes such as medical emergencies etc. the pass will be issued by the Maharashtra police.

Prerequisite:

Google login required for electronic pass.

Who can apply for the electronic pass in Maharashtra?

People who want to return to their hometown can apply for an electronic pass, but they would also need certain other things in order to travel, such as permission from both the home and destination states. Additionally, in the event that they are traveling in their own vehicle, they must have a transportation license issued by the District Collector.

one) Open the link "https://forms.gle/22xv3s6ACAkHZjzk8,quot; on your PC or smartphone



2) Choose the "Request Beed district to any district in the country,quot; option, click Next



3) Now, fill out the full form and click Next



4) %MINIFYHTMLd76b8ae0f6f8adf03143060e3797f76514% Now, you need to enter your trip details, upload all requested documents, and proceed to the final step.

