Pop music always has been and always will be rare. At least, that's the argument made in Sasha Geffen's new book, Glow in the dark, which examines all the ways in which musicians have subverted binary ideas of gender.

From the iconic androgyny of Prince and David Bowie, to hip-hop female masters in baggy clothes and stereotypically masculine traits, to the large swaths of diva-obsessed gay men like Cher and Lady Gaga, Geffen's book tells the story of queer artists and fans who create space for self-expression in an industry that takes advantage of pieces of queer aesthetics, while also dismissing those artists who consider themselves too subversive or political.

"The people who have historically been the most successful in the music industry, who have become pop stars in good faith, are people who use the gay aesthetic but still cling to models who are familiar and safe for the head or the patriarchal vision of society, "Geffen said Up News Info on Skype.

"There is a very fine line that I think any type of arts industry or arts business has to step on where you want to offer your customers products that are exciting and new and that push the edges a little bit, but neither do you" I don't want to overwhelm them or really shake up the status quo too much, too much. So I think Bowie is a great example of someone who falls very well in that line, where much of what he was doing was quite revolutionary and he was probably the first man in makeup that many young people saw on television. But at the same time, you know, it ended up being basically straight. "

Watch the video above to learn more about what Geffen said about whether increased visibility has led to greater acceptance by queer artists in the music industry, if the world is ready for a conventional trans pop star, and how Queer artists have been able to use music videos as a dream space for gender transgression in the past 30 years.