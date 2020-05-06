How Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are shaping the life of Son Archie

At the age of 1 year, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor You have already seen three continents and lived in three countries.

She was born on May 6, 2019, less than two weeks before her parents' first wedding anniversary, at Portland Hospital in London, after which Prince harry and Meghan MarkleHe took him to his newly renovated home, Frogmore Cottage, in Windsor. Her name was still only known to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the time, she appeared in her first news video when she was 2 days old, cradled in her father's arms outside of Windsor Castle.

Her full name would soon be revealed, along with a photo of Queen Elizabeth II meeting her seventh great-grandson, who, presumably at the request of her normal-seeking parents, would not be awarded a royal title.

"It is magical," Meghan said of becoming a mother. "It is quite surprising and I mean I have the two best players in the world so I am very happy."

The amazing and surprising joy of a day that filled their lives on the day their son was born has not faded a little over the past year. But when a journalist contacted them in October during their trip to Africa with their 6-month-old son, "happy,quot; was not the word someone would use to describe the couple.