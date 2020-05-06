How Mark Consuelos tried, and failed, to catch Kelly Ripa's deception

We are not a doctor of love, but here is a reminder that communication is key in relationships.
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos They are one of the most successful and beloved couples in Hollywood in public view.
But in a new book called What makes a marriage lastThe couple decided to share a story that is too good not to repeat.
"After we were married, she was doing a show in Boston, and I couldn't find her all day," Mark wrote in the excerpt obtained by Cosmopolitan. "We didn't have cell phones then. I had a bad feeling. So I took a flight to New York and called her from the plane and asked her what she was doing that night."
While Kelly told her man that she was busy cleaning toilets all day, Mark had his doubts. What came next was a twist that deserves some popcorn.
"Apparently, he thought it sounded very suspicious. He wanted to catch me. Then he comes home and tells the doorman to call the department and tell me there is a flower delivery," Kelly recalled. "I'm excited because I'm thinking," OMG she's sending me flowers! & # 39; In the meantime, I have a johnny mop in one hand and I'm wearing a bathrobe. "
Stephen Lovekin / Shutterstock
the LIVE with Kelly and Ryan The co-host continued, "So I open the door and it's him. He comes in, he doesn't even say hello. He's looking for something. I'm still looking for the flower man! And he's sweeping the scene!"
If you still didn't guess, Mark didn't find anyone and Kelly wasn't cheating.
Also, do you remember someone else Ryan SeacrestThe popular "Ryan & # 39; s Roses,quot; segment on iHeartRadio right now?
All jokes aside, Mark regrets his actions and jealously says "It feels horrible and you know you're wrong." Fortunately, these two lovebirds are stronger than ever.
For more stories of 40 couples celebrated, read Marlo Thomas and Phil Donahuenew book called What makes a marriage last Available now.
