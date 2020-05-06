How Mark Consuelos tried, and failed, to catch Kelly Ripa's deception

We are not a doctor of love, but here is a reminder that communication is key in relationships.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos They are one of the most successful and beloved couples in Hollywood in public view.

But in a new book called What makes a marriage lastThe couple decided to share a story that is too good not to repeat.

"After we were married, she was doing a show in Boston, and I couldn't find her all day," Mark wrote in the excerpt obtained by Cosmopolitan. "We didn't have cell phones then. I had a bad feeling. So I took a flight to New York and called her from the plane and asked her what she was doing that night."

While Kelly told her man that she was busy cleaning toilets all day, Mark had his doubts. What came next was a twist that deserves some popcorn.