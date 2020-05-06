How Jackie MacMullan, a longtime NBA writer, brings a story to life

Jackie MacMullan still dreams of playing basketball.

While sleeping, MacMullan has visions that he is on the court, playing on the same team as Miami Heat President Pat Riley.

"How did I get caught up with you?" He shouts. "You suck."

"You are old," he snaps.

MacMullan's love affair with the sport began when he learned it late in high school at Westwood High School, continued at the University of New Hampshire, and remained faithful even after he married and had children. Even in her fifties, she was still on the court on Sundays to play with her younger sister, Sue, and other women. This was a time when she could enjoy the game herself, outside of her work and writing. She loved those Sunday games.

But then a year ago, he suffered a neck injury and had to undergo surgery. She says she was unable to stand up for four months and can no longer play.

"Basketball is over, no more jumping ever again," he said. “I fell in love, I loved it so much. I never found anything remotely close to how much I love basketball. I played tennis, now I'm playing golf, but there's nothing remotely close. "

Not even in her dreams could Riley, or anyone else, teach her. While he can no longer play, basketball remains his life's work and passion, one that has built a long and prolific career that encompasses. Respected sports writers once considered the "Great chronicler of the golden age of basketball"From The New Yorker, she tells the stories that were scratched on hardwood and lived once the players left the locker room. She has invested her time, serving as a sports columnist for over 20 years, and now as a senior writer covering the NBA for ESPN, and has created a list of stories that reveal who is an athlete off the stat sheet or a reel highlight.

To understand what continues to fuel MacMullan's fire, one must know that his passion and connection to the game are intertwined in every word he writes.

"I love a good story," he said over lunch in March at The Local in West Newton (ordered pork dumplings). "There are so many good ones, every time I think about retiring I like it," Ah, but I haven't done it yet. There is always a good story, another story to tell. "

In the age of social media, which MacMullan does not have or want, it is easy to follow every movement of a player. But there's a lot not showing up in their Instagram stories, and there's a lingering truth behind the eye-tweeting emojis.

"My favorite part of the story is when I reveal something to you that you read and say," I didn't know, "she says." That's what we should all be doing in every story. It is not always easy to do. If someone can do that, then I feel good, I have done my job. I told you something you did not know and I hope it has given life in a way that you did not expect. "

–

While MacMullan fell in love with the game like many of his subjects, right on a basketball court, he always had a passion for reading. Her favorites were books like Herman Wouk's The winds of war or J.D. Salinger Guardian among the rye, stories that made her feel something.

"You're like," Wow, that story made me feel happy or sad, "and when you get older you're like," Well, how did they do that? How did my emotions corner like that? "

He also read many newspapers, thanks to his father, who was a salesman. Originally born in New York City but raised in Massachusetts, her father often traveled between cities and brought newspapers home, such as the New York Daily News, the Send, and the Times. She really loved sports, but her father had a rule: the sports section should be read at the end.

"I think he just thought, 'It's okay to enjoy sports, but you should know what's going on in the rest of the world. The world is important, sport is a hobby, you must learn to read the rest of the newspaper. I think it was actually good advice, there is also a different style of news, opinion, politics. "

Even after being hired as a news intern at The Boston Globe In the summer of 1982, he found himself wanting to go cover sports, the Celtics in particular. She was surrounded by established reporters like Leigh Montville, Bob Ryan, Will McDonough, Dan Shaughnessy and Kevin DuPont, who took her under her wing.

"Bob Ryan, every time I walked into an NBA stadium, someone would show up and say, 'Bob Ryan says say hello,'" said MacMullan. “When I went to games, I went to games with Bob, he knew them all! Referees, scorers, each player, each coach. I was like, ‘How does that happen? How do you get to that point? "Now, it's me who comes in doing the same thing. It's just time, it's hitting the pavement, it's setting the time, developing relationships."

NESN's Tom Caron interviews MacMullen on the field at Fenway Park during the pregame program. —Boston Globe

This is how he defended himself early in his career by covering greats like Larry Bird and Kevin McHale. Although access to players in the 1980s was different from what it is today, he said those players realized what journalists were spending time introducing themselves to.

"It was valuable," said MacMullan. “I didn't find out about this until later, but they paid attention to who got up at 6:30 in the morning the next day who got on their flight instead of sleeping. I would make sure I always get on their flights and have airport downtime. Some of the best conversations I had with Larry Bird and those guys were at airport downtime.

"I remember Larry once I told him years, years later," How come you talked to me? "He said, 'Because you knew the game.' That was his answer. I didn't even know he knew who I was until he retired: some of the other guys like McHale, DJ, Danny Ainge, were a little friendlier or talkative. "

The advice I would give to young writers trying to get into the industry is simply this: be there.

"Young people always tell me," How do I get that? "And I always say," Introduce yourself, everything. Before practice, stay up late after practice, you think everyone is gone, but someone is in the training room and while they are leaving, this is how you get them alone. Show up for your charity events, community service events, show up for everything. "This is how those relationships develop, but the thing to be clear is that they are not friends. You are in the same business, and that is always the hard part. You're not going out for a beer. "

He also expressed how important it is to ask the right questions, even if they are difficult.

"What my bosses always said was that I could get people to tell me things that they wouldn't tell anyone else," he said later. "And that's just a matter of courage, being willing to ask the question. There is no one better at it than Dan Shaughnessy (of the Globe) is there? The most intrepid boy I have ever been with. I will not compare myself to him, but I'm not afraid to ask questions. When you do that and ask the right way, they'll answer you. "

–

Listening to MacMullan reflect on her career, it is clear that storytelling is not just her job, it is who she is. She recounts memory after memory covering all sports, from soccer to basketball, as if they were chapters from a novel she is reading aloud. There is a time when she had McHale do a Sunday special on ESPN, even though she originally didn't want to, just because she knew how much it meant to her. Or how Tom Brady called her at 6:30 a.m. on the way to Gillette Stadium. She not only watches a game, it resonates with what it feels like to compete, having been an athlete.

"I think it helps to understand what it feels like to lose a game, lose on the bell (or) win, what it's like to take charge, to know how much it hurts," MacMullan said. "It's a compromise, and when someone takes over, maybe you appreciate it. I would never say that people who haven't played the game can't write about it, I think it's ridiculous, but did it help me? I hope so, I hope that when I write about basketball and people read it, you can feel it. I've written about many sports: soccer, baseball, hockey, women's marathons, tennis. But what I like the most is basketball, that's why here, at the end of my career I did it again. "

Even now, with years spent mastering his craft, MacMullan is writing stories that go beyond the game of basketball. Drink his series on mental health in the NBA, which revealed the vulnerable experiences many players in the league went through mentally.

"That's probably one of the most important things I've ever done," said MacMullan. "It was, again, making people feel comfortable enough to believe that you're going to tell their story in a way that will affect change, but also make them feel better about themselves."

Review how you built that story and emphasize the importance of relationships, comfort with your subjects, and the right questions.

After telling a story about the Rockets' assistant coach John Lucas, who runs a substance abuse clinic in Houston, MacMullan learned that the league players were struggling. She started asking agents, and even players directly, if they knew anything about it.

"I would go (to people)," Do you know anyone and how about you? "I did it with everyone," said MacMullan. “I got to know some of them well. Paul Pierce knew him pretty well, I thought I knew everything about him and then he starts telling me that after a stabbing, he is afraid to go out in public and has a police car outside his house 24 hours a day. They used to have this Celtics promotion, in which the stars greeted fans before games and made them do it and still had a panic attack. He didn't like being in crowds because of the stabbing. "

Then one day, he found himself talking to former Cavaliers forward Channing Frye about mental health while Kevin Love listened closely.

"We all go through something," Love told him.

Since then, love has become a great advocate for mental health awareness, even writing about their battles in an article published for The Players Tribune (titled, "Everyone is going through something,quot;) While MacMullan spoke to Love privately at the time for 45 minutes, he was not yet at a point to open up publicly.

"I wasn't ready," he recalled. "He said, 'I wanted to tell my own story the way I felt better.' And that was fine, because now he said, 'Whatever you need. He did that interview sitting with me, it was pretty traumatic and now he's made it his life's job. "I give him a lot of credit."

Other players opened up to her, such as the Clippers' Marcus Morris and his twin brother, Markieff, who plays with the Lakers. They revealed to him that they struggle with depression.

"It seemed like every time I asked someone, everyone had an experience," he said. "The one that surprised me the most was Marcus Morris, he's one of those tough Philly guys, no nonsense."

MacMullan has built a relationship with his subjects that allows them to open up on a number of topics. In its recent profile of Celtics forward Jayson TatumHe told him about his sudden shock when Spurs head coach Greg Popovich called him, and then compared him to NBA champion Kawhi Leonard.

"I really wanted to write about (Tatum's) defense," MacMullan said. "I asked Popovich a little bit about it (and) Pop said, 'Yeah, I said it could be special.' So I said, 'Okay, but what exactly did you tell him? 'So I waited until I put Jayson alone and then he told me this great story about him sitting him by the elevator and saying,' You could be Kawhi Leonard, you could be Paul George. '

He then addressed the other Celtics players who were in the room when the scene happened.

(Kemba Walker and Marcus Smart) described Pop's locker room scene punishing Tatum, placing him on screen because he had a defensive lapse, ”said MacMullan. "Now you're dealing with knowledge. Tatum says," Yes, he stopped me in the elevator, "but Marcus Smart says," Yes, he went after him in our meeting and we all tried not to laugh. "He wasn't doing it to be bad. , he's trying to motivate him. That's why Pop is so cool. Jayson says, "Oh, he did this to me." And then Kemba says, "Oh, that's how I remember it." Then, suddenly, you've pieced something together. " .

Even after a long career, she wants to continue weaving stories together. As ESPN airs its highly anticipated documentary series on Bulls legend Michael Jordan, "The Last Dance," MacMullan has even more stories to tell about him.

Having known Jordan for over three decades, she was there in the Boston Garden when Jordan lost 63 points against the Celtics. While Bird praised Jordan afterward and compared him to God, Jordan later told MacMullan that he felt Bird had helped transcend him.

"Larry (Bird) catapulted me from an,quot; ordinary Joe "to a,quot; someone Joe, "he said, looking back.

After Jordan briefly retired from basketball in 1994 to play minor league baseball, he opened up to her about losing his enjoyment of the game. He even admitted why he left the NBA ("People got bored with my skills,quot;) and shared some of his regrets.

"I couldn't play hard in all 82 games. That's when I knew it was time to stop," he said.

As MacMullan decides the next steps in her own career, she still worries about the game in such a personal way for her; it does not disappear when a story is finished and archived. She feels that there are more stories to tell.

"For the past six years or so, I really write about basketball now, even just about the NBA. For me it was like going home a little bit, I made my bones there, I met all these amazing athletes who shared their confidences with me.

"That's why I'm on ESPN, not because they thought, 'It would be amazing on TV.' No, they read my stories and thought, 'It seems to know people, so maybe we could use it.'