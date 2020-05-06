How Gaming Tech can be leveraged for post-coronavirus movie production – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: As some light begins to look like the end of the coronavirus blocking tunnel (fingers tightly crossed), the industry is channeling its efforts toward planning for a post-virus world. Whether it's isolating the cast and crew, on-set temperature tests, social outbreaks, or increased hygiene measures, the reality is that production will not return to normal for long.

Forward-thinking companies are exploring how they could drive production by employing technologies that could create a safer and smarter environment for shooting in post-COVID reality.

Rebellion is one of those sets. The British company is a creator of video games, a publisher of comics (it owns the 2000 AD label) and a producer of film and television with upcoming projects, including Duncan Jones. Rebel soldier. He also owns VFX and the motion capture facility Audiomotion, which has worked on titles including Ready Player One, and a major dedicated television and film production facility, Rebellion Studios, which opened last year in Oxfordshire.

Speaking to Up News Info, Rebellion's Ben Smith and Brian Mitchell say the company is looking to take advantage of the & # 39; virtual production & # 39 ;, which combines its gaming and film expertise, to start its own in-house productions as early as this week. , adding that it has the ability to open the process to external producers looking to fire after the crash.

Virtual production is the process of filming movies or TV within an environment generated by a video game engine. Without requiring a significant presence on set, arm the remote crew with the ability to control lighting, camera positions, and lenses, all in real time and visible on screen or in 3D via a VR headset. Actors can be captured on the move in scenes, again in real time, and directors can monitor filming as it happens. Everything is shot on camera, which means easier adjustments and less need for post-production.

The system has been in various forms for several years, from The Fellowship of the Ring and crucially Avatar, and more recently it has been used in major productions like Disney The Mandalorian.

Today, as the coronavirus is contained and the blockages are alleviated, virtual production could allow ambitious outbreaks to occur with minimal risk of contagion.

"Virtual production could be a way to get the ball rolling on set in the near future," says Ben Smith, head of film, television and publishing for Rebellion. "You are controlling your surroundings, if you want to photograph a sunset, you can do it whenever you want. You can go to multiple locations in the same day and change things so fast, if it offers much more flexibility. It seems to solve many problems."

The company will undergo its first socially distanced motion capture session this week, starting tomorrow on a project being created for its video game division. They will film with a duo of doubles of husbands who live in the same house to be able to film in the vicinity without greater risk. The cameras around the stage will be remotely controlled by the Rebellion team, capturing three-dimensional images without the need to have anyone close to the actors.

It's a fairly simple shoot, but Rebellion says the process can be expanded to work for larger productions.

"This is the cutting edge of where things are moving," says Brian Mitchell, director of Rebellion Film Studios and MD at Audiomotion. “We were already improving the virtual production line during the winter. We are looking at where we can take it later. ”

The company is currently working on several larger projects involving its own IP, including a pilot for a television series based on one of its comics that is now in pre-production ahead of an upcoming virtual session. Her long gestation Judge Dredd The television series are also still in development.

However, he says his facilities are set up to house significant production from an outside company if the right opportunity presents itself.

"We will have the ability to shoot virtually in the summer. We will use distancing, hygiene measures, etc. Smith says, adding that plans for certain departments, such as wardrobe and makeup, are still being worked out.

A remote motion capture session at Rebellion Studios.

Rebellion Studios



Most of the work for virtual production is done in the pre-production stage, when the environments are designed in the game engine, a process that involves a large team of artists and can be time consuming and expensive. One way to speed things up is to reuse existing environments that have been generated for previous projects.

"Through our video games, we have built a lot of Western Europe as 3D environments," explains Smith. “We have virtual backlots that span Berlin, France, the Italian Riviera, and North Africa. I wouldn't be able to import them instantly (in a new session), but we are a long way from being able to do it. "

Smith sets the example for his video game Sniper Elite 4, for which it generated extensive environments that represent Italy during World War II. He says these could easily be transformed into environments for all kinds of different projects. "It can be re-dressed and re-lit, like a Hollywood backdrop," he explains. The image quality would need to be improved in pixels from the video game at a cinematic level, but Smith adds that the game's images and streaming quality today are not far behind.

Mitchell suggests that virtual production is not only accessible for study-level projects, and that the independent industry could use it as a cost-saving measure in the future, with the technology involved becoming increasingly accessible. "We will see if someone will join together to do an independent production," he says.

However, one of the barriers could be the lack of training for the crew.

"No one receives training on the future of the film," says Smith. "I went to a conference last December and the room was full of freelancers who didn't know what virtual production meant. There needs to be some kind of training moment in the industry so people aren't terrified. If a DoP doesn't You understand what virtual production means, you might think you have to completely relearn your craft, but you don't, you're applying the same lenses and skills to one shot, only in a different environment. "

Both Smith and Mitchell forecast a rapid return to production in the UK, once the government allows it to resume.

"There will be an increase in production demand when everyone goes back to work. The phone hasn't stopped ringing but everyone is waiting. There will be a period of such excess with everyone running through the stage, "predicts Smith.