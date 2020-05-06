How Film School Teachers Have Overcome COVID-19 Campus Closings – Up News Info

Editor's Note: With full recognition of the general implications of a pandemic that has already claimed thousands of lives, destroyed economies worldwide and closed international borders, Up News Info & # 39; s Dealing with the COVID-19 Crisis The series is a forum for those in the entertainment space who are dealing with countless consequences of watching the industry stop. Hope is an exchange of ideas and experiences, and suggestions on how companies and individuals can overcome a crisis that does not seem to go away any time soon. If you have a story, email [email protected] News Info.com.

Like the rest of the faculty at the great Los Angeles film schools, USC School of Motion Picture Arts professor Gail Katz had to quickly modify her teaching methods and curriculum once the pandemic of coronavirus hit. As a longtime producer, she knows everything about adaptation on the go, with credits on box office hits, including Wolfgang Petersen movies. Air force one, In the line of fire and The perfect Storm.

Gail Katz, professor at USC

Those credits also include Petersen's 1995 action thriller Outbreak, starring Dustin Hoffman and Rene Russo, and focused on a deadly virus that spreads through a California city. Understandably, the film has once again been the center of attention given its obvious resonance in today's world: it reemerged in March as one of Netflix's Top 10 Movies.

"When they are doing Outbreak, it was unimaginable that we would ever see orders to stay home, ubiquitous masks and makeshift hospitals like in the movie, "says the incumbent professor." I was confident that our scientific advances and government readiness would protect us, and we would never see anything like it. that we are witnessing today. "

In mid-March, when university campuses closed in Los Angeles, Katz was one of many teachers struggling to figure out how to continue teaching from a distance. In film schools like USC, in-person and group collaboration is a critical component of the curriculum, meaning that switching to online classes was challenging on several levels.

In the past few weeks, Up News Info spoke to several members of the film school faculty, including Barbara Boyle (associate dean, UCLA School of Theater, Film & Television), Susan Ruskin (dean of the AFI Conservatory) and Peggy Rajski (dean of the LMU Film and Television school): to get your perspectives on pandemic education. Below, each one explains the problems they have faced and how their institutions have adapted to face an unprecedented global crisis.

KEY CONCERNS

When the campuses closed indefinitely, the production students missed the opportunity to film in groups, meaning that the projects they had been developing for months now could not be completed. At the time of this realization, the graduate students were, of course, the most important thing for each of the four faculty members. "There was concern about the movies they had planned, and about keeping them on track for graduation," says Rajski. "We did not want people to be penalized for a pandemic attack, which would mean that they had to decrease the trajectory they were on."

For teachers, the sudden change to online classes was jarring. "The first two weeks were, I would say, chaos," says Boyle. The students suffered, too, given the general state of confusion from the start about when the campuses would reopen. "We sent everyone home, but not everyone was able Let's go home because they didn't know when we were going to come back, "Boyle explains." The first appointment was on April 10; the second was on April 30. Now (is) the entire quarter. "

PROVEN BY TECHNOLOGY

When teachers came together to discuss the transition to a different form of teaching, a fundamental question was raised: How could they provide students with practical and collaborative work with an equivalent learning experience at home? As an Oscar-winning producer of almost two dozen films, Rajski felt that having the filmmaker's mind and mind made the occasion at least a little easier. "The best thing about being a filmmaker is that it's about solving problems," he says. "So this is a great exercise in that."

However, to manage the transition, each university would need to overcome a series of technical obstacles: the first is to familiarize students and faculty with applications like Zoom. At USC, teachers were required to participate in Zoom training, and then immersed themselves in a "trial period" of online teaching, which was easy for Katz despite the fact that she had never taught online before. . "There were small technical problems and internet problems that people had," she says. "But overall, people felt it was very doable."

AFI Dean Susan Ruskin

At AFI, working groups met to facilitate the online transition. While the IT teams came together to assist teachers and students, Ruskin collaborated with his own team, including the discipline chiefs and his two vice deans, on a revised curriculum. "Our faculty and staff put a complete curriculum online, and there was no AFI component online before this, in less than two weeks," says Ruskin. "It was quite remarkable."

Another technological challenge had to do with the diverse student body at each university. With international students comprising up to 50% of the population, many of whom are now scattered around the world, scheduling online classes became an important consideration. For UCLA and LMU professors, the solution to the situation has been to hold some classes live, while recording others for students to watch on their own time. At AFI, the decision was made that all classes take place live.

“For those around the world, the individual faculty has been adjusted. Like, one of the teachers has had two different sections, "says Ruskin." They will do it at different times, just to make it easier for some of those students, or allow them to work online and then have a private mentor meeting with them. separately, just because it's so difficult. "

A final technical challenge for each school has been ensuring that students have the equipment and software they need to complete courses off campus. "We had to bring programs to students in many classes, so they could budget and schedule online," says Katz. “Many students don't have the money, so they use computers at school for things like that. So we were negotiating deals to get some of the software for free. "

CREATIVITY IN CURRICULUM

While video conferencing applications answered the question of how teaching in quarantine, it was entirely up to the teachers to find out than teach: how they could adjust their curriculum at a time when group production is impossible.

In film schools, student experiences have spanned the gamut. Some had completed project production, including dissertation films, before the campus closed, and are now working remotely on post-production. Others were in the middle of the outbreaks when COVID-19 hit, while some students did not go into production.

As director of the USC production track, Katz teaches a class called "Straight to the Series," which requires students to film four 10-12 minute episodes over the course of the spring semester. "Basically, we decided that we would continue post-production on projects that had been filmed, as much as possible, remotely," he says of adjusting to his curriculum, "and that whatever was filmed, we would continue preparation, as if we were going to do it. "

In terms of projects that have not been filmed, chart readings have become popular as a way for students to continue refining their material. When the final episode of "Direct to the Series" arrived that had not gone into production, Katz decided to try one, interacting with her students and their respective actors about Zoom. "The table reading was so good that we decided to virtually produce the episode. Students and actors will use Zoom, FaceTime, smartphones, green screen, visual effects and other technologies," she says. "Everything will be done using social distancing rules. for example, actors who film themselves, with all the publications (done remotely). "

LMU Dean Peggy Rajski

As for teachers getting creative in quarantine, this is just one example. At each university, students have been asked to see what they can do remotely, with the resources available to them. "Trying to figure out what can be done with the facilities they have under their control, those were the first two weeks," says Boyle. "What do you have that you can use and how can we help you?" AFI and LMU students have even used puppets or dolls for certain exercises when no one else is home. Meanwhile, at USC, Katz has adopted unconventional and exciting lecture methods, naming film professor Bruce Finn as someone who has excelled in this quest. "(Bruce) has built all these miniature sets in his house, and is lecturing film students. He has lights on and all, and has created several lectures with examples, rather than showing it on stage or in person." , she says. "So people are getting very creative about how to teach from a distance."

HUMAN CHALLENGES

While technology has presented quarantined problems and teachers have had to think differently than ever, perhaps the greatest challenge of teaching during the pandemic has been dealing with students' emotions.

"The students are very, very busy when they are in AFI, and they are still very busy, but it is very exhausting to be busy online," says Ruskin. "It's a lot more challenging if you're on campus, creating with your colleagues, and it's really difficult. This setting, for them, is lonely."

"We are dealing with the students' fears, and their disappointment and their anger at times. It is difficult for many of them, and we obviously need to acknowledge it and help them speak to the right people about it," adds Katz. "Some of them are college subjects, but we are giving them what we can."

At the same time, teachers are struggling to deal with their own emotions. Of quarantined life, Boyle bluntly says, “I hate him. I have worked hard all my life to have control: control of where I go, what I do, who I see. And now, I don't have any of that.

While classes are held remotely, many teachers are at Zoom from morning to night, altering the nature of classroom interaction. Without the ability to speak face to face, it has been difficult to keep students interested. Also, there is some discomfort in some virtual exchanges. “The questions (of the students) are more difficult. I mean, you raise your hand and of course there is AT, but you're talking about the technological ease of doing it when you have 50 people in your class, "says Boyle." Even if you're going to see them on your screen, (they appear on) very few images. "

For teachers, these everyday challenges result in an intense level of fatigue. "At the end of the day it's a type of exhaustion that I never knew was possible," says Ruskin. "I've produced movies over the years that had tons of nighttime sessions, and long, long hours are never my problem. But it's so interesting, how can you not even think clearly, after a moment of looking at a flat screen?" .

SILVER LININGS

Despite being demanding of everyone involved, the new normal has finally resulted in a number of positives. With production closing across the country, every film school has benefited from access to an unprecedented number of guest lecturers, whose presence has made the semester more valuable than it could have been. "It is more difficult to get these people to drive around the city. In general, they are working and very busy," says Rajski. "So the gift of this has been access to incredibly talented people, who now have time to talk to and work with students."

UCLA Associate Dean Barbara Boyle

At AFI, Ruskin has already lined up more than 30 List A speakers, including Edgar Wright, Rian Johnson, and Kathleen Kennedy, many of whom have private conversations with students. “The list is incredibly long and continues. In fact, we're going to add a new summer section of just private conversations, "she says." It's a great way for students to just ask the questions they want to ask, because I really think it's important that it's not just me who does the asking. the interview. It is a private conversation between them and the students. "

At UCLA, students have benefited from further extension of industry support. The Simpsons Creator Matt Groening, a longtime friend of Boyle's who established a generous scholarship for college animation students, is now reallocating those funds to help students in financial need. In a recent conversation with him, Boyle said, "We have plenty of unused money. Can I give it to the students because they are hysterical and need money? I don't want to send them a computer. I want them to buy a computer wherever they are."

Groening replied: “Absolutely. Just use it for what your students need. "

"I thought it was great," says Boyle. "It was a lot of money, and it was money that I could say now, 'go ahead and buy what you need.'

For Rajski and Boyle, one of the biggest positives of recent times has been a greater sense of intimacy and respect among teachers, their colleagues, and their students. "I think we have become more intimate, in its own strange way, because we have shared the pain … Instead of submerging it, I can say 'Me too', and I think that intimacy is positive." Boyle says. "People talk to each other (about) very troublesome issues they face. I think we now have the ability to share, because there is a common feature of stress that we are all going through so it levels everything."

Teaching resilience through difficulty, an essential trait for filmmakers, the closure has also allowed students and faculty to reconsider the approaches they take for their work. "Part of what this has brought about for us is that it's really getting students to focus on what they should focus more on, which is less about technology, more about storytelling," says Rajski. "Which means focusing more on the concept, the sharp visual design, and how it is executed through the tools at hand."

Joining the AFI faculty last year, Ruskin took the moment as a moment to reflect on the conservatory's practices: what worked before the pandemic and what can be improved. "(The pandemic) has really forced people not to trust the same way they have done things in the past," she says. "The change becomes more reasonable, feasible, and feasible when there are these kinds of riots."

At the moment, each film school is drawing up plans for a fall semester. Everyone hopes to allow students to return to campus later this year to complete the production of unfinished projects. "Right now, we still have everything set up for a semester in person," says Rajski. "And then, like any good producer, you say," OK, what's plan B? "

At LMU and AFI, faculty are looking as far away as Plans C and D, with as much information about the pandemic as yet unknown. "We are instructed to prepare for four different alternatives," says Boyle. “Number one, going back to school; number two, Some go back to school and some be online; number three, all online; number four, it closes completely. "

Unfortunately, students graduating this year are falling short with the production shutdown and desired internship opportunities. And without another semester, they will not be able to benefit from the improvements made in remote teaching. With that said, teachers are expanding as much as they can, giving students additional attention in the form of career guidance. "Obviously, (the students who graduate this year) have additional concerns," says Katz. "So really trying to jump into that, how to better plan at the start of a career, and how to move through that, I think we are all paying extra attention to them that way."

For students facing a terrifying future, Rajski has a simple message. While some of the methods involved in creating entertainment may change, "entertainment is not going to go away," she says. "There will be many opportunities, now and in the future."