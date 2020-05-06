How Fatherhood Changed Everything for George Clooney

Death. Taxes. George Clooneysingle status. For years, those were the absolute ones I could count on.
Because after an unsuccessful four-year marriage to Talia balsam, the actor made it clear that he would rather put on his Batman suit, nipples and everything, than walk down the hall again. "I broke down in 1989. I wasn't very good at it," he said. Esquire UK in January 2014. "They quoted me saying that I will never remarry more or less right after my divorce and that I will never talk about it again."
But he doubled over in an interview with The express That same month "I keep saying that I will never remarry or have children, but people just don't want to believe me."
A score for those who doubt and an international human rights lawyer Amal Clooney (née: Alamuddin). The physical embodiment of the marriage type, the 42-year-old Oxford graduate, reversed the views of the two-time Oscar winner about marriage in just four months of dating. Now, almost six wonderful years in a marriage that has produced twins of almost 3 years. She and AlexanderThe actor, who is now 59 years old, cannot believe that he has seen it differently.
Just a few years ago, he was a dedicated bachelor, battling insomnia and loneliness in the six-room home in Studio City, California, which he shared with Cocker Spaniel Einstein. But, he said Hollywood reporter in September 2017, "It seems like a lifetime ago. Now my house is full of the warm sounds of crying babies. You should see when my friends show up and see me change a diaper, the laughter that comes from them. I'm going, & # 39; I know I know. & # 39; I've given them so much time for so many years, I deserve everything. "
He will take compensation. Building this life with Amal "changes you in every way that every person who has fallen madly in love changes. Suddenly, the other person's life becomes more important than yours," he said. Hollywood reporter. "I'm sorry to be 50 when it happened, but only because I could have spent even more time with her."
Listen to your dad Nick clooney Say it, the change was almost instantaneous. The journalist and his wife. Nina Warren We were at George's 18th century palatial villa on the Italian lake of Como in June 2014 when a friend called and asked if they could bring one more for dinner.
"I thought, 'Of course'," George said during an appearance in 2018 in David Lettermanthe Netflix show, My next guest needs no introduction. "I received a call from my agent who called me and said: & # 39; I met this woman who comes to your house with whom you are going to marry."
Nick says he came to the same conclusion. "Nina and I were the ones who opened the door when Amal entered," he said. People last year. "She introduced herself to us and we talked. She was obviously very charming, beautiful, and very clearly accomplished, but when we dined that night, there was clearly a kindness and an inclusion."
When they finished dinner and stayed up late into the night, she reminded Nick: "I started looking at Nina and said, 'Look, this could be a problem for this young man!'
the Suburbicon The director initially believed that they would become friends. "I thought she was beautiful, and I thought she was funny and obviously smart," George, fresh out of a relationship with the former WWE diva. Stacy Keibler, saying Hollywood reporter. But instead of getting her number, he asked her for her email, so she could send him some photos he had taken on her beachfront property, she explained to Letterman, "and then we started writing and I really didn't, I did not do it,quot;. "I don't know if she wanted to date me. I just thought, you know, that we were friends."
In London in October, he decided to test the waters. He invited the lawyer born in Lebanon and raised in England to visit him at Abbey Road Studios, where he supervised the creation of the score for his 2014 war film Monument men. "That was a great first date," he told The Hollywood Reporter. Amal suggested "one of those places that was incredibly modern and elegant," he said. "And then we went out, there were 50 paparazzi there. But she handled it like a champion. And quickly things escalated."
After spending time together during their six weeks in London, they celebrated their vacation in Cabo San Lucas and went on safari to Kenya. In February, he was back in Los Angeles, showing a friend actor a picture of Amal marveling at a giraffe tower, when it all clicked: "I said, 'I think I'm going to ask him to marry me.' "
Rather than pass the idea on to Amal, she quietly commissioned a seven-carat emerald-cut diamond and planned an elaborate home-cooked meal down to the crucial detail of which song she would choose for the big moment: her late aunt. Rosemary ClooneyThe melody of "Why shouldn't I?" (Sample letter: "Why shouldn't I take a chance when the romance is over? / Why shouldn't I know about love?")
The move, he said, "was a complete leap of faith." After her pasta was cleaned in her California spread on April 28, 2014, she pulled out champagne and "told her there was a lighter to light the candle in the drawer," he detailed, "and she reached out and pulled out a ring. And I did all the things, I got down on my knees and I did all the things that you're supposed to do. "
Her response took 20 minutes "because I was very surprised," she said, but was not concerned. Well, just a little: "My only question was if she thought maybe it was too soon. But there was no question that we were the right couple and that we were the right team."
After the September vows they saw the duo and their A-list friends cruising the canals of Venice as a group of photographers parted ways ("Once people found out, it became an event," George admitted, " we were sitting on the boat, and I said, "You know what? Why are we hiding? Why are we bending over? We shouldn't be ashamed of this." And we got up and waved, ") the couple realized they were on the same page about children too.
"We never talked about it until after we got married, which is funny," she revealed to Hollywood reporter. "There was an assumption that we didn't want them. And after the wedding, Amal and I were talking and we felt like we were both very lucky, and we should share the good luck we have had." got. It would seem self-centered to just have what belongs to us. "
Having seen George change his stance on marriage, the friends expected the babies to be next.
"It was not a question for many years, it was an uninitiated total,quot;, friend Matt Damon he said to E! News in 2017, while promoting your action movie The big Wall. "But once he met (Amal), everything changed."
So when George confessed that they would receive twins before their third anniversary, "I wasn't surprised," Damon said. "I am extremely happy for them, but once I met her, I had a feeling she was in the cards."
It was a perception shared by much of his inner circle. Cindy Crawford, married to the co-founder of George Casamigos Tequila Rande Gerber he said to E! News, "It really took Amal I think. She is so amazing and they are so happy. It seemed like a natural step."
Even though George's initial announcement was nervously received: "It got really quiet. And they all started making baby noises crying, and the whole table laughed," he recalled: His friends, all experienced parents, They offered to participate. "Those kids are going to have a lot of uncles," Damon told E! News. "George has many very, very good friends. Those children are lucky to have those two parents, but they will have many uncles and aunts."
Aunt Julia, as in Julia Roberts, mother of 15-year-old twins Hazelnut color and Phinneaus-He said she would be willing to sympathize, but insisted during an appearance in The Ellen DeGeneres Show that the duo "doesn't need advice from me or anyone else."
A confident George agreed that he had things handled. "I played with a pediatrician in the ER, so I know how to work with additional children," he joked to E! News. "If there's an accident, I'm there. I'm the type."
In fact, since the twins' arrival on June 6, 2017 at St. Mary's Hospital in London (the same location Kate Middleton she gave birth to her three children with Prince william), the billionaire has done the dirty work. In his $ 7.5 million Villa Oleandra, where they left for the summer shortly after the babies arrived, he handled most of the changes. "I am a very good diaper,quot;, he marveled Hollywood reporter, "I didn't know what it would be,quot;.
And as his father Nick predicted, George was able to maintain his charm while dealing with some of the most unfortunate parts of parenting. "They started a little thing called solid food. Let me tell you what happens to solid food," he told E! News from last year. "It goes in a carrot. It doesn't come out a carrot. It comes out as something horrible, as if something had exploded." The star continued: "You look at your son saying:" What's wrong with you? Why would you do that? "
He was less concerned with constant saliva. "I just have to clean the tongue of my tuxedo," he told The AP. "It used to be my vomit, but now it's the twins' vomit. So it all works."
Just a month after their third birthday, it seems like the kids already have Dad's charisma. "They are not two terrible. They are good children. They are happy children. They laugh a lot. They already make jokes." 22 screenshots shared actor in the Today show in 2019. "Put peanut butter on their shoes, to make it look like poop-poop on their shoes and stuff, and they think it's fun."
So you have already achieved the main goals you described The Hollywood reporter, a plan that ultimately boiled down to: raising decent human beings.
"The first thing you think is: 'I hope I don't mess this up,'" he said. "You really are responsible for two children. I want them to be happy. I want them to have a sense of humor. I want them to be interested in things. I want them to be compassionate about other people's difficulties. Because that's the thing, you know? You have to have some kind of empathy. "
That they can already speak two languages is a good advantage. "They are completely different personalities and they are fun and smart, and I mean, they can, you know, do all their ABCs in Italian and English and I can't do it in English," he said in Today.
Other fears revolve around the well-being of Ella and Alexander. The couple had state-of-the-art security installed in their Italian villa and mansion in Sonning, England. And when a paparazzo scaled the fence surrounding his Lake Como property to take a picture of the children, George responded forcefully, threatening to prosecute "to the fullest extent of the law
The two have also taken steps to protect themselves. With Amal's legal work, his most prominent clients include the founder of WikiLeaks. Julian Assange, Former Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Tymoshenko and Canadian-Egyptian journalist Mohamed Fahmy– "We have had many real threats," said George. Hollywood reporter, "and we take them very seriously."
After Amal's co-attorney was stabbed in the head in the Maldives, the new parents discussed taking precautions. As Amal prepared for a trip to Azerbaijan, George, a longtime activist dedicated to stopping human rights atrocities in the Darfur region of Sudan, reached an agreement: "I said, 'I will tell you what, Let's make a deal: I will not go to South Sudan and you will not go to Azerbaijan. How is that? And she said, "For now, fine."
The duo makes a big impact even without leaving their bases in the United States, England and Italy. ("As soon as the children go to school, it will be necessary to choose where to settle," he said. Paris match to rotate between their three homes. "In the meantime, we will continue to move according to our respective schedules."
The star, who joked with The Sunday Times he sold his tequila company "for a billion dollars,quot; has always been generous. Exactly a year before his Italian vows, he gifted 14 men who supported him during his first days of acting with $ 1 million each, his friend Gerber revealed on MSNBC. Poster heads.
Now his generosity is a little more progressive. He and Amal have donated $ 1 million to the Southern Poverty Law Center and channeled an additional $ 20 million to their Clooney Foundation for Justice to help refugees. They also pledged $ 500,000 to the March For Our Lives movement to end gun violence in the names of Ella and Alexander, and most recently, contributed more than $ 1 million to various organizations providing relief from the coronavirus pandemic.
Paying it is natural when you are as grateful as George and Amal.
"Every day of my life, I feel lucky," he supposed. Hollywood reporter. "Lucky in my career. Lucky enough to have found the perfect match. Sometimes in life it doesn't happen on your schedule, but you find the person you were always supposed to be with. This is how I feel, and I know that's how Amal feels. "
So, yes, he never imagined being a father to young children over fifty, but he sure is delighted that he is. His takeaway food, he said The ap: "Don't make plans. You always have to enjoy the trip." This is really amazing.
