How Fatherhood Changed Everything for George Clooney

Death. Taxes. George Clooneysingle status. For years, those were the absolute ones I could count on.

Because after an unsuccessful four-year marriage to Talia balsam, the actor made it clear that he would rather put on his Batman suit, nipples and everything, than walk down the hall again. "I broke down in 1989. I wasn't very good at it," he said. Esquire UK in January 2014. "They quoted me saying that I will never remarry more or less right after my divorce and that I will never talk about it again."

But he doubled over in an interview with The express That same month "I keep saying that I will never remarry or have children, but people just don't want to believe me."