His briefing on Thursday – The New York Times

India's cases increase as their confinement eases
Part of India's success in curbing the coronavirus outbreak was its fierce confinement, the largest in the world. But now that movement restrictions are being lifted, the dangerous contagion appears to be spreading.
The country is already falling back: the number of cases now doubles every 9.5 days, instead of every 12 days. The daily death toll soared to more than 100, from a few dozen in mid-April.
About a third of reported infections in India are in Mumbai and New Delhi, but there are hot spots in other urban centers. Officials fear they may not have the resources they need to prevent a much larger outbreak.
"There are no police nearby, no one is enforcing the closure, there are people everywhere," said an exasperated merchant.
Other concerns As the heat increases, which reached 40 degrees Celsius a few days ago, people living in tight quarters find it unbearable to stay indoors. Officials are concerned that it will be difficult to return to the restrictions now that they have been lifted.
On the floor: The streets of New Delhi that were deserted last week are now crowded. Most wear masks as needed, but many remove them from their chins. People crowd shops, often leaning on each other.
Here are the latest updates and maps.
In other developments:
-
The European Union is at risk of a deep recession, with investments that will collapse and a deficit that will skyrocket. The European economy will shrink 7.4 percent this year, the European Commission said, much more than during its worst recession in 2009, when the economy contracted 4.5 percent.
-
Beijing responded to claims by Trump administration officials that the coronavirus originated from a laboratory in Wuhan. A spokeswoman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry pointed to a leaked memorandum by Republicans suggesting that attacks on China should be a campaign issue. "Continuing the drama doesn't make sense," he said.
-
Chancellor Angela Merkel presented plans to restart public life in Germany, with schools, restaurants, shops and kindergartens that may reopen in the coming days. This is good news for Europe, which is looking at Germany, its largest economy, to show the way out of the paralysis the pandemic has caused.
-
Antibodies to a 4-year-old flame called Winter can lead scientists to virus treatment. Llamas have long been part of virus and antibody studies.
-
Markets fluctuated in the US. USA Amid falling oil prices, after declines in Asia and Europe.
The Times provides free access to much of our coronavirus coverage, and our Coronavirus newsletter, like all of our newsletters, is free. Please consider supporting our journalism with a subscription.
Levada released the numbers on Wednesday, the same day the government reported 10,000 new cases across the country for the fourth day in a row. That brought the national total up to at least 165,929.
Details: Putin's approval rating fell to 59 percent in April, a four-point drop from the previous month and an 11-point drop from October. It was a far cry from the nearly 90 percent approval it enjoyed after Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.
How Covid-19 Feels
An anvil sitting on your chest. An alien takeover. A very long hangover.
Our reporters He spoke to people who had the coronavirus and recovered. In vivid terms, they described what it was like to endure this terrifying illness.
Loss of taste and smell: A 39-year-old hairstylist described putting some onions in her instant frying pan: "I put my face in the pot, but I couldn't smell the onions."
Aches and pains: "Nothing in my body seemed to be working," said a 43-year-old woman who owns a public relations firm. "I felt really hit, like I was in a boxing ring with Mike Tyson."
Difficult breathing: “Walking made me lose my breath. I was just panting. He felt drowned, ”said a 38-year-old assistant professor.
Recovery: "Two steps forward, one step back," said a 35-year-old illustrator in New York. "When it was over, I woke up feeling like a weight had come loose."
If you have 6 minutes, it's worth it
From home, a magician rises to a world stage
As artists scramble for ways to act during the pandemic, Singh, a magician in New Delhi, has been doing free shows online for anyone who asks, performing card tricks and feats of mentalism.
"I would have gone crazy if I hadn't had an audience to act out," he said.
This is what is happening the most.
Cashmere: The death of a militant leader led to a new wave of unrest in the disputed Himalayan territory. The leader, Riyaz Ahmad Naikoo, had recruited dozens of young Kashmiris in an armed search for independence from India.
US presidential election USA: In the first major poll that addresses how voters are seeing sexual harassment allegations against former Vice President Joe Biden, Mr. Biden expanded his leadership over President Trump.
What we are hearing: Home Cooking, a podcast from Hrishikesh Hirway and the chef and contributor to the Times Samin Nosrat. “A simple premise is needed: what should we cook during the confinement? And spice it up with reader questions, infectious chemistry between the two combat hosts, and more than a few bad puns, "says Adam Pasick of the Briefings team.
Now a break from the news
And now for the backstory on …
What happens when we travel again?
Passenger traffic on American airlines is down 95 percent compared to last year, and hotel occupancy rates have fallen off a cliff. However, people are still making plans to travel once pandemic ebbs and restrictions are lifted.
Our reporters I looked at the future of travel, from getting on the plane to joining a group of tourists, and answered some key questions. Here are the highlights:
Can airlines keep people separate and make a profit?
Airlines keep the intermediate seats open to accommodate social distancing on airplanes, and many require passengers to wear face masks. They're also doing more cleaning, including filling airplanes with a germ-killing mist before crews clean surfaces. So far, only one airline, Dubai-based Emirates has offered virus testing to a limited number of passengers. Air Canada plans to start taking temperature readings at check-in this month.
Where will travelers go first?
Expect a boom in road trips. R.V. companies can reap the rewards of that. International travel will take much longer to recover. Obtaining permission to visit a country will probably be more tedious and will require more documentation and more rigorous health checks. Lack of clarity about who is in charge and where will deter many potential travelers, especially early in the recovery.
Will hospitality still have a personal touch?
Hotel lobbies that were once decorated to warm up will change to a cool but sparkling scene, with staff circulating frequently with disinfectant. Expect more contactless check-in using apps. Leading hotel companies are experimenting with electrostatic spraying to disinfect interiors and UV light to disinfect room keys.
Hospitality will be faceless and will encourage social distancing. Marriott plans to offer contactless room service through its cell phone app. Hilton rooms will have a seal on the doors, indicating that they have not been entered since the last time they were cleaned.
That's it for this briefing. Until next time.
– Melina
Thank you
Melissa Clark for the recipe, and Theodore Kim and Jahaan Singh for the rest of the news break. You can contact the team at [email protected]
P.S.
• We are listening to "The Daily,quot;. Our last episode is about the two houses of Congress in the United States taking different approaches to social distancing.
• Here is our Mini Crossword, and a hint: Part of the eye (four letters). You can find all of our puzzles here.
• Vindu Goel, who has spent the past two and a half years as a correspondent in India, joins our audience team.