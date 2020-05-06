Here's why fans think Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik could be secretly engaged

First comes love, then a secret pregnancy, then comes a … secret commitment?!
As you probably know, the announcement of Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's baby has been one of the only good things to have happened in the coronavirus pandemic.
Well, in addition to their baby news, longtime fans of the couple think again that they just miiiiiiiight be secretly engaged too!
Apparently, their friend and ~ extraordinary jeweler ~, George Khalife, shared this photo of them wearing their evil eye bracelets on their Instagram …
… and then in her Instagram story, she shared this photo of Zayn's doll where you can see her new ink from the poem "About Love and Marriage,quot; by poet and philosopher Kahil Gibran.
Zayn has clearly been a fan of the poem for a while seeing it shared on her Instagram in May 2019.
"About love and marriage,quot; is a wonderful reminder that a healthy and happy society is not dependent, but is a place where both people can go to feel comforted and supported. 💖
So yeah … many of the Zigi ™ figures think Zayn gets tattoos this means there is a compromise on the way (if it hasn't already happened)!
Anyway, I am so happy that these guys have some good news to celebrate right now. YAY ZIGI ™ !!!!!!!!!!!!!! 💖💖💖
PS – I just noticed that Zayn has a typo on the tattoo and is pissing me off. If you know Zayn personally, tell him! Thank you!!!
Do YOU Do you think Gigi and Zayn will get married soon? Let us know what you think in the comments!
