Home Local News Here's an updated list of positive cases – Up News Info Detroit

Here's an updated list of positive cases – Up News Info Detroit

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>MDOC Probation Officer Tests COVID-19 - CBS Detroit
MICHIGAN (DETROIT Up News Info) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced additional positive cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). This brings the statewide total of COVID-19 cases to 45,054 and 4,250 deaths as of Wednesday at 3 p.m. ITS T.

15,659 people have recovered in Michigan from the coronavirus as of May 1.

  • Recovery Note: During this response, the MDHHS is reviewing vital record statistics to identify any case confirmed by the COVID-19 laboratory that is 30 days from its onset of illness to represent recovery status. As the pandemic continues to plague Michigan, this group will expand to include more cases. Recovered is defined as the number of people with a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19 who are alive 30 days after the start (or the reference date if the start is not available). The number of people recovered on May 1, 2020 represents people confirmed by COVID-19 with a start date of April 1, 2020 or earlier. If a person dies from a COVID-related cause,gt; 30 days from start / referral, they are removed from the number of people recovered. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 by jurisdiction updated 6/5/2020
County Confirmed cases Reported deaths
Alcona 4 4 one
Allegan 124 2
Alpena 86 7 7
Antrim 10
Arenac 27 one
Baraga one
Barry 39 one
Bay 176 9 9
Benzie 4 4
Berrien 344 twenty
Branch 72 2
Calhoun 250 17
Cass 35 2
Charlevoix 14 one
Cheboygan 19 one
Chippewa 2
clear 12 2
Clinton 123 10
Crawford 56 4 4
Delta 14 2
Detroit city 9536 1126
Dickinson 4 4 2
Eaton 141 6 6
Ant twenty-one 2
Genesee 1710 208
Gladwin fifteen one
Gogebic 4 4 one
Great tour twenty 5 5
Gratiot 26 2
Hillsdale 138 twenty-one
Houghton 2
Ferret 28 one
Ingham 539 14
Ionia 98 2
Iosco 53 7 7
Isabella 61 7 7
Jackson 373 26
Kalamazoo 539 2. 3
Kalkaska 17 2
Kent 2016 40
lake 2
Lapeer 174 29
Leelanau 9 9
Lenawee 114 2
Livingston 366 twenty
Luce one
Mackinac 6 6
Macomb 5832 662
Manistee eleven
Marquette 51 8
Mason 14
Mecosta fifteen 2
Menominee 6 6
Inland 63 7 7
Missaukee sixteen one
Monroe 354 fifteen
Montcalm 46 one
Montmorency 5 5
Muskegon 335 19
Newaygo 32
Oakland 7573 774
Oceana 22 one
Ogemaw fifteen
Osceola 8
Oscoda 5 5
Otsego 95 8
Ottawa 313 14
Presque Island eleven
Roscommon 18 years
Saginaw 760 74
Sanilac 38 5 5
school 3
Shiawassee 196 13
St Clair 342 22
Saint Joseph 44 one
Tuscola 118 sixteen
Van buren 68 2
Washtenaw 1129 77
Wayne 8035 847
Wexford 9 9 2
MDOC * 1936 48
FCI ** 104 2
Unknown one
Out of state 6 6
Totals 45054 4250

* Michigan Department of Corrections

%MINIFYHTMLdf26767db208dfcc6a70c0e99d2e9dcc12%

Note on cumulative counts: This report is provisional and is subject to change. As public health investigations of individual cases continue, there will be corrections to the status and details of reported cases that result in changes to this report.The city of Detroit and Wayne County are reported separately.

** Federal Correctional Institute

COVID-19 symptoms can appear as little as two days or up to 14 days after exposure to the virus.

They include:

  • Fever.
  • Cough.
  • Difficulty breathing.

For the latest issues, visit here. Updated daily at 3 p.m. with coronavirus updates included starting at 10 a.m.

© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©