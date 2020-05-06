Here's an updated list of positive cases – Up News Info Detroit

– The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced additional positive cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). This brings the statewide total of COVID-19 cases to 45,054 and 4,250 deaths as of Wednesday at 3 p.m. ITS T.

15,659 people have recovered in Michigan from the coronavirus as of May 1.

Recovery Note: During this response, the MDHHS is reviewing vital record statistics to identify any case confirmed by the COVID-19 laboratory that is 30 days from its onset of illness to represent recovery status. As the pandemic continues to plague Michigan, this group will expand to include more cases. Recovered is defined as the number of people with a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19 who are alive 30 days after the start (or the reference date if the start is not available). The number of people recovered on May 1, 2020 represents people confirmed by COVID-19 with a start date of April 1, 2020 or earlier. If a person dies from a COVID-related cause,gt; 30 days from start / referral, they are removed from the number of people recovered. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 by jurisdiction updated 6/5/2020 County Confirmed cases Reported deaths Alcona 4 4 one Allegan 124 2 Alpena 86 7 7 Antrim 10 Arenac 27 one Baraga one Barry 39 one Bay 176 9 9 Benzie 4 4 Berrien 344 twenty Branch 72 2 Calhoun 250 17 Cass 35 2 Charlevoix 14 one Cheboygan 19 one Chippewa 2 clear 12 2 Clinton 123 10 Crawford 56 4 4 Delta 14 2 Detroit city 9536 1126 Dickinson 4 4 2 Eaton 141 6 6 Ant twenty-one 2 Genesee 1710 208 Gladwin fifteen one Gogebic 4 4 one Great tour twenty 5 5 Gratiot 26 2 Hillsdale 138 twenty-one Houghton 2 Ferret 28 one Ingham 539 14 Ionia 98 2 Iosco 53 7 7 Isabella 61 7 7 Jackson 373 26 Kalamazoo 539 2. 3 Kalkaska 17 2 Kent 2016 40 lake 2 Lapeer 174 29 Leelanau 9 9 Lenawee 114 2 Livingston 366 twenty Luce one Mackinac 6 6 Macomb 5832 662 Manistee eleven Marquette 51 8 Mason 14 Mecosta fifteen 2 Menominee 6 6 Inland 63 7 7 Missaukee sixteen one Monroe 354 fifteen Montcalm 46 one Montmorency 5 5 Muskegon 335 19 Newaygo 32 Oakland 7573 774 Oceana 22 one Ogemaw fifteen Osceola 8 Oscoda 5 5 Otsego 95 8 Ottawa 313 14 Presque Island eleven Roscommon 18 years Saginaw 760 74 Sanilac 38 5 5 school 3 Shiawassee 196 13 St Clair 342 22 Saint Joseph 44 one Tuscola 118 sixteen Van buren 68 2 Washtenaw 1129 77 Wayne 8035 847 Wexford 9 9 2 MDOC * 1936 48 FCI ** 104 2 Unknown one Out of state 6 6 Totals 45054 4250

* Michigan Department of Corrections

Note on cumulative counts: This report is provisional and is subject to change. As public health investigations of individual cases continue, there will be corrections to the status and details of reported cases that result in changes to this report.The city of Detroit and Wayne County are reported separately.

** Federal Correctional Institute

COVID-19 symptoms can appear as little as two days or up to 14 days after exposure to the virus.

They include:

Fever.

Cough.

Difficulty breathing.

For the latest issues, visit here. Updated daily at 3 p.m. with coronavirus updates included starting at 10 a.m.

