Happy birthday Tom Bergeron: will Dancing with the Stars host return to season 29?

Happy birthday Tom Bergeron! The beloved host of shows like Dancing with the stars and America's Funniest Home Videos Celebrates his 65th birthday on May 6, 2020. Born in Haverhill, Massachusetts, Tom began his radio career before turning to television. He was a radio DJ for the WHAV station before moving to New Hampshire and then working for the WHEB station. It was in New Hampshire that he expanded to television beginning with public television where he hosted the game show Granite State Challenge. Another move took Tom to the WBZ in Boston, where for most of the 1980s and early 1990s he became a staple on television, radio and a Boston public figure throughout the area. Towards the end of the 1990s, Bergeron would garner national attention and praise. In 1998 he was host Hollywood squares and it became a household name.

Tom Bergeron continued to host Hollywood squares until 2004 and by then I had already started organizing the beloved family show America's Funniest Home Videos. In 2005, it started hosting Dancing with the stars that has become the program for which he is best known. Now people want to know if Dancing with the stars We will be back for season 29 and if so Tom Bergeron will be there to host.

According to Parade reports, there is good news for DWTS fans. Although nothing is definitive or set in stone, the output says the show is very likely to return in the fall of 2020. He even went so far as to say that if the Coronavirus pandemic is still ongoing, they can dance virtual from remote locations. You can view the report below.

While fans are waiting to see Tom Bergeron return to Dancing with the Stars, they recently saw him as the Taco in the hit series Fox The masked singer.

Tom Bergeron has enjoyed a successful career that has spanned over three decades! He has amassed a large fan base who love his hosting skills.

Happy birthday Tom!

