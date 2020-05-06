Happy birthday George Clooney: the Oscar winner is 59

Actor George Clooney celebrates his 59th birthday on May 6, 2020. The Oscar winner and father of two is married to Amal Clooney and is best known for his roles in ER, Michael Clayton, Ocean's Eleven, and many more. As one of the leading men in Hollywood, George Clooney is one of the world's top A-list actors. Born in Lexington, Kentucky, Clooney was born into show business. Her aunt was Rosemary Clooney and her cousins ​​and other relationships through marriage include Miguel Ferrer, Gabriel Ferrer, and Debby Booney and Rafael Ferrer. Known for her chiseled good looks, George Clooney's mother, Nina was a former beauty queen and her father Nick Clooney was a newscaster and television presenter. With Nick and his sister Rosemary Clooney coming out on television, it seemed inevitable that George would find his balance there. However, no one was prepared for the level of success he achieved.

It's hard to believe that there was ever a time when George Clooney was not a household name. Before bursting onto the scene in 1984, winning the hearts of women across the country in ER, I was getting small roles in television series like Centenniel, Riptideand Street Hawk. It's also impressive that ER was Clooney's first major role and won two Emmy Awards for playing the handsome Ace.

When ER went off the air, George Clooney was already a Hollywood superstar. His fame increased dramatically, preparing him for leading roles in films like Ocean's Eleven, where Danny Ocean played. Over the next decade, he saw tremendous success with movies like Confessions of a dangerous mind, The ides of March, Syriana, Michael Clayton, The descendantsand Argo (which he produced).

George Clooney is not on social media, but his fans found ways to celebrate his birthday. Many photos and videos of the actor were shared and you may see a photo slideshow featuring some of George Clooney's best looks below.

You can see a biography of George Clooney in the following video player.

%MINIFYHTML4ea8a18aac2b3703698d4797052a1b6014%

What is your favorite George Clooney movie?

Happy birthday George Clooney!

Ad %MINIFYHTML4ea8a18aac2b3703698d4797052a1b6084% %MINIFYHTML4ea8a18aac2b3703698d4797052a1b6084%

Charisse Van Horn is a freelance writer from Tampa Bay. He likes to write about celebrities, entertainment, and fashion. Any reproduction of this article outside of Celebrity Insider will encounter legal action on the part of the writer.



Post views:

0 0