Hannah Brown says she's ready to go out again

Hannah Brown is set to return to the dating scene after her public breakup with Jed Wyatt and Tyler Cameron. Page Six picked up on a reality star shoot from the reality star recently in which he declared his interest in "testing the waters a bit,quot; again.

As fans of High school Star knows, she and Jed Wyatt broke up last summer. Everything Tyler Cameron's Fan Instagram account caught the reality star's post saying that quarantine time was not a good time to date, but that it is ready to start again soon.

Nashville musician Wyatt asked Brown for his hand in marriage during the season 15 finale of High school last year. However, the 25-year-old star later parted ways with Jed after discovering he had another woman at home before his cast in the ABC reality competition.

If you've been following Brown's Instagram for the past few months, you'll know that she's already tried to get her hands on celebrity dating app Raya. There, he reconnected with a familiar face, Tyler Cameron.

In case you missed it, Tyler and Hannah were hanging out in Florida during the COVID-19 pandemic. He later returned to his Alabama home in April. This was the encounter between them that led fans to wonder if they were going to start dating.

While that doesn't seem to be the case, Hannah is definitely interested in dating again. On Tuesday, he said he "needed a little break,quot; and that he "definitely took that." The reality star went on to say that she plans to be single until she starts to feel good again.

Looking at his other Bachelorette party Venturing, Peter Webber has since dated Kelley Flanagan.

Tyler Cameron, on the other hand, was linked to supermodel, Gigi Hadid, for a few months last summer, however, then they broke up after saying their romance was just "platonic." Gigi is now pregnant with Zayn Malik's baby.



