Halle Berry helps set up bid to be a one-time red carpet reporter for everyone in the challenge

The actress of & # 39; Catwoman & # 39; She turns over Kevin Frazier of Entertainment Tonight when she interviewed her about her contribution to the coronavirus relief charity initiative.

Halle Berry has arranged to give a lucky show addict a true red carpet experience as part of the All In Challenge.

The "Catwoman"The star was interviewed by American television news show Entertainment Tonight, Kevin Frazier, about her own contribution to the coronavirus relief charity: an Ultimate Fighting Championship experience with her linked to her upcoming directorial debut."Bruised"- when she challenged the journalist to offer her own award.

Now, Entertainment Tonight bosses are offering a fan a unique opportunity to join the stars on the red carpet of an upcoming event, alongside Frazier, in Los Angeles. The guest reporter will also prepare for the big night, courtesy of the show's makeup and hairstyle experts.

Alex Rodriguez, Leonardo Dicaprio, Jonah Hill, Kim Kardashian West, Gwyneth Paltrow and Ellen Degeneres They are among the A-listers who have also offered unique experiences for which fans can purchase raffle tickets.

The funds raised will benefit Meals on Wheels, No Kid Hungry, America & # 39; s Food Fund, Feeding America and World Central Kitchen.