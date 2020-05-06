Hailey Bieber on how she helps Justin Bieber with his acne breakouts

Hailey Bieber is Justin BieberThe personal facialist.

During a new episode of his Facebook Watch series The Service BiebersThe "Yummy,quot; singer revealed that his wife has been playing a role in keeping her complexion free of blemishes, and that her extensive knowledge of skincare will keep her "acne breakouts,quot; at bay.

"Justin has very, very pretty skin naturally, and for the past two years, he's been struggling with, like, adult acne breakouts," Hailey said as the couple cooked together one of their favorite pasta dishes. "So, you know, I am very interested in skincare, especially since we have spent a lot of time in this quarantine, I told him that by the time we get out of this quarantine, he will have perfect, shiny skin."

One way the model helps maintain Justin's skin is by performing extractions and lending him his favorite skincare products. "She's been pricking and pricking my skin," he joked. "He takes them out. He puts serum on me and puts masks on me."