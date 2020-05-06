Hailey Bieber on how she helps Justin Bieber with his acne breakouts

Hailey Bieber is Justin BieberThe personal facialist.
During a new episode of his Facebook Watch series The Service BiebersThe "Yummy,quot; singer revealed that his wife has been playing a role in keeping her complexion free of blemishes, and that her extensive knowledge of skincare will keep her "acne breakouts,quot; at bay.
"Justin has very, very pretty skin naturally, and for the past two years, he's been struggling with, like, adult acne breakouts," Hailey said as the couple cooked together one of their favorite pasta dishes. "So, you know, I am very interested in skincare, especially since we have spent a lot of time in this quarantine, I told him that by the time we get out of this quarantine, he will have perfect, shiny skin."
One way the model helps maintain Justin's skin is by performing extractions and lending him his favorite skincare products. "She's been pricking and pricking my skin," he joked. "He takes them out. He puts serum on me and puts masks on me."
In January, Justin revealed that he had been diagnosed with Lyme disease and that the autoimmune disease had greatly affected his skin.
"While many people said that Justin Bieber looks like shit, methamphetamine, etc., they did not realize that I had recently been diagnosed with Lyme disease, not only that, but that I had a serious case of chronic mono that affected my disease, skin, brain function, energy and overall health, "he said via Instagram, adding:" It has been a difficult couple of years, but getting the right treatment to help treat this incurable disease so far and I'll be back better than ever. HAT. "
After Hailey applauded her progress, Justin was curious to know if she had any advice for keeping her skin "perfect,quot; and keeping it "so incredibly good,quot;.
"Well I think A: is genetics," he started. "My mom (Kennya Baldwin) she has very beautiful skin and you asked my skin and you asked my dad (Stephen Baldwin) on the phone the other day if you ever had acne problems. I never had it. I've never had acne problems, except occasionally as hormonal, you know … "
Regarding her daily skincare routine, Hailey continued: "I stay on a really strict regimen. There is never a time that I fall asleep without washing my face. I never sleep with makeup, never. Never. When I have free time I never really wear a lot of makeup. I'm never going to wear complete, sometimes if we're going out … on a date or something. I try to stay hydrated, drink a lot of water. "
While discussing where Hailey's passion for skincare came from, the "Intentions,quot; singer thanked her for restoring her confidence. "You have already helped me with my self-confidence, even by putting my skin as it is now," he said.
