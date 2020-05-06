Gwyneth Paltrow's Body Whisperer Shares Her Secret Weight Loss Weapon

Working from home settings made you wonder when massage parlors will be declared essential services. There really is no need to roll with that.

A foam roller, that portable device that you could have picked up and that once you decided you could become a long-distance runner, might be the answer to your gnarled prayers. "A lot of people don't really know what they can do with it. You know, they think they can deploy their IT gangs and maybe do some physical therapy and other things and some rehabilitation," wellness educator Lauren Roxburgh he says to E! News. "But the reality is that I see the roller as your own private masseur at home and also as your private Pilates teacher, personal trainer, and yoga teacher because you can use it for many things."

(Because after you're done relaxing your tight shoulders and back, you can use roller instability as a substitute for the Pilates reformer, following some of Roxburgh's workouts here or in his Aligned Life Studio app.)