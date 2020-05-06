Gwyneth Paltrow's Body Whisperer Shares Her Secret Weight Loss Weapon

Working from home settings made you wonder when massage parlors will be declared essential services. There really is no need to roll with that.
A foam roller, that portable device that you could have picked up and that once you decided you could become a long-distance runner, might be the answer to your gnarled prayers. "A lot of people don't really know what they can do with it. You know, they think they can deploy their IT gangs and maybe do some physical therapy and other things and some rehabilitation," wellness educator Lauren Roxburgh he says to E! News. "But the reality is that I see the roller as your own private masseur at home and also as your private Pilates teacher, personal trainer, and yoga teacher because you can use it for many things."
(Because after you're done relaxing your tight shoulders and back, you can use roller instability as a substitute for the Pilates reformer, following some of Roxburgh's workouts here or in his Aligned Life Studio app.)
Owen Kolasinski / BFA.com
However, their favorite use is that of a long-time customer. Gwyneth Paltrow praising her services, nicknamed the board certified practitioner of structural integration as "the body whisperer."
Because most of the time, when Roxburgh reaches his foam roller, he's using it to "restore connective tissue," he says, "flush the lymphatic system and also remove layers of stress, density, and thickness." Read: get rid of bloat and keep promises in your book, Taller, slimmer, younger.
The science of all this involves your body's fascia, or what experts call your sensory organ, "the network that wraps around our entire body like a matrix," says Roxburgh, which exists between muscle and skin, unlike Saran Wrap. Age, injuries, stress (do you have any of that these days?) Makes it thicker and denser, in turn, making your muscles appear more bulky.
When you apply pressure appropriately through the roller, "it is as if you were bringing a roller to a little dough," observe the alignment of the professional body. "You are squeezing it and squeezing it." (As an added bonus, work is said to calm the nervous system and stimulate the release of serotonin and oxytocin. Yes, happiness!)
A completely satisfactory sound process is what happens when a confident masseuse attacks the area that has been plaguing the upper back. "A knot is a piece of scar tissue, which is connective tissue that has been linked by stress, trauma, tension, postural imbalances, emotional things," explains Roxburgh. "And so essentially, that fabric becomes, instead of that pretty cotton candy net, it actually becomes hard, thick, and dense and doesn't allow blood to flow."
The same idea applies to your muscles. When he uses the foam roller correctly, says Roxburgh, "It's basically peeling off those layers of thickness and density."
Or, as Paltrow says, "It works with fascia and attacks pain, excess weight, and swelling. It is an amazing tool for rationalizing its shape."
For starters, make sure you have a medium-density roller that's firm, but not too hard, as the benefits are harder to get when you see it as a cruel torture device. (The Roxburgh model has a memory foam-like texture and circular bumps for more massages.)
Then set aside a few minutes before your normal training sessions for, you know, rock and roll. "You will have more flexibility, more range of motion. So you will get more out of your workouts," he says of using the tool as a warm-up. "And you can build those longer, leaner muscles."
The Roxburgh site is packed with specific moves and shows you can try, but it has shared its best moves to get you started in the video above. Spend just 10 minutes a day practicing and soon you will be doing it.
