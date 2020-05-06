Gunpowder & Sky Expands Executive Team, Signs Multiple Development Agreements – Up News Info

Gunpowder & Sky is experiencing great growth. They are expanding their unscripted game with their recently announced Anne Loder, vice president of unscripted development. Jason Goldberg has also been appointed as Director of Script Development. The company has also signed three major agreements. Prophets Films, founded by Vikram Gandhi, and Geoffrey James Clark, former president of Futurism Studios, have signed production deals. Meanwhile, Donny Tourette, a former BBC and Sky Vision executive, has signed a development agreement for unscripted programming and music.

"Until now, our business has been able to move forward during uncertain times, and as our list has grown exponentially since we launched it a few years ago, now is the perfect time to add more restless creatives to the team that will continue to push us." to innovate and elevate our game, "said Van Toffler, CEO of Gunpowder & Sky." We are also excited to have production deals with these successful hit makers and can't wait to see what fan favorite they will create next. "

Before joining the Gunpowder & Sky team, Loder was the Senior Director of Development at Funny or Die, where she oversaw the growth of the unscripted list. She also served as Director of Development for Fusion, where she worked on programs like Shadow: Queens of NYC, Car vs. America and Fatherless. Before that, she served as an IFC executive working on programs like Portlandia, Comedy Bang! Explosion! and Maron

Goldberg worked at MTV Studios, where he served as a senior script development manager. Previously, he was the Development and Production Coordinator of the Scripted Series for VH1. He started his career at HBO and Lee Daniels Entertainment.

Founded by Vikram Gandhi, Prophets Films focuses on premium documentaries and unscripted content. Gandhi's credits include Kumare, the Netflix Originals movie Barry, the grass is greener and Warning. He is also a correspondent in VICE.

Geoffrey James Clark previously served as president of Futurism Studios, a division of Futurism Media, which was sold in 2019. Clark's credits include The second, I'm human, Trust Machine: The Blockchain Storyas well as the short film he wrote and directed, SophiaWorld. He has also created, developed and produced series that include Glimpse for Facebook Watch in association with Dust, Trip testers for Travel Channel, Million Dollar cabinets for HGTV and Provocative for YouTube Premium.

Tourette began his career at the BBC, where he worked on The weakest link before moving on to Sky, where he created the first in-house development unit for Sky Vision. He has worked on pilots commissioned by Sky One, VH1 America and stars in and is the executive producer of a documentary based on his band, Towers of london ready for launch on the BBC next year.