Grimes explains the meaning of her and baby's unique name Elon Musk

The 32-year-old singer, whose real name is Claire Boucher, turns to her Twitter account to reveal the meaning of her name and that of the tech magnate's baby, although people are still confused.

New parents Grimes and Elon musk in fact they have a funny name to give their newborn baby. Instead of using conventional names like other parents, the singer and tech mogul choose to give their baby a strange name that is difficult to pronounce, X Æ A-12 Musk.

When Elon tweeted that, people initially thought he was joking. However, Grimes has just confirmed that this is indeed his son's name and turned to his Twitter account to reveal the meaning of the name.

"X, the unknown variable," he tweeted on Tuesday, May 6. "Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love and / or artificial intelligence) A-12 = forerunner of SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, only speed. Excellent in battle, but not violent."

The 32-year-old singer, whose real name is Claire Boucher, went on to say, "A = Archangel, my favorite song," before adding a rat and sword emoji.

Grimes explained the meaning of her and Elon Musk's baby name.

The tweet, however, barely explained anything. Online fans then speculated that the name is code for Ash Archangel. That was because Æ is pronounced "Ash", while the A-12 plane mentioned in Grimes' tweet was nicknamed "Archangel".

Grimes gave birth to her son on Monday, May 4. Elon announced that the baby was "a few hours away" via Twitter and returned to social media to reveal that "mom and baby (everyone) is fine." Later that night, the founder of Tesla and Space X shared the first photo of their baby in response to a fan comment.

Instantly, the 48-year-old man could be seen cradling the baby, who was wrapped in a pink and blue blanket. Then she shared a close-up of her son's face, with a tattoo filter applied. When someone said they liked the filter, Elon replied, "Thanks 🙂 Never too young for a little ink haha."

This is Grimes's first child, while Elon is no stranger to the world of parenting. He shares five children with Canadian author ex-wife Justine Wilson, and also tragically lost another, her first child, just 10 weeks old to SIDS (Sudden Infant Death Syndrome).