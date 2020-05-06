Grand Park to Host Virtual Party on July 4 – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Grand Park's 4th of July Block Party is online.

Grand Park will be closed to public gatherings and picnics on July 4, but will instead bring its Independence Day celebration home to help delay the community broadcast of COVID-19.

Event organizers say the three-hour family event will include cooking demonstrations, comedy ensembles, musical performances, and online workshops, all broadcast live online.

The Block Party on July 4 in Grand Park is just the last summer community event to be canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier this week, the Ventura County Fair was canceled, following in the footsteps of Orange, San Diego and San Bernardino counties. The California State Fair has also been canceled.

The full schedule and lineup will be announced at a later date.