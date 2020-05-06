Governor Gavin Newsom predicts "staggering" unemployment rates in the state – Up News Info

California Governor Gavin Newsom conducted a sobering assessment at his daily coronavirus press conference on Wednesday.

After revealing an unprecedented rise in jobless claims, he said: "You will see these numbers translate into unemployment rates that will be quite staggering," not just in California, but across the country.

The state's revised budget comes out May 14, so specific issues will be released at that time.

Newsom called the increase in jobless claims "Unprecedented in our state's history," noting that 4.2 million people have now applied for Public Unemployment Assistance and $ 10.6 billion in aid has already been distributed.

The increase in claims, Newsom said, has resulted in the distribution of $ 2 billion since last Sunday.

%MINIFYHTMLc4b1b299d1e3d336e5f5fe29624fd23f12%

"You will see these numbers reflected in the budgets" both state and local, the governor said.

"We are responsible for balancing our budget," he said, noting that the state cannot simply print money. "We cannot do this without the Federal Government."