Gov. Greg Abbott says nail and beauty salons may reopen Friday, gyms May 18 – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– Governor Greg Abbott said Tuesday, beginning Friday, May 8, that classrooms can reopen, with social distancing.

This includes beauty salons, hair salons, nail salons, and tanning salons.

He also recommends that the stylist and client wear a face mask.

The new order does not demand Rooms to open.

"Each owner of each classroom must use their best judgment when it reopens," said Governor Abbott.

He also said that gyms can reopen on Monday, May 18.

No showers or changing rooms may be used.

All equipment should be disinfected after each use.

Customers must wear gloves and maintain six feet of social distance in the gym.

"We know that as we begin to reopen, there could be outbreaks … I want you to know that we are ready for that," said Governor Abbott. What he called, "Surge Response Kits,quot; will deal with any outbreaks.

They will work to improve healthcare capabilities in those areas and provide more personal protective equipment.

WATCH THE COMPLETE NEWS CONFERENCE HERE:

Governor Abbott said that for the fourth consecutive day, the number of people recovering from COVID-19 has increased. Here are the numbers:

Texans tested 427,210

Positive cases 33,369

Active cases 15,672

Hospitalizations 1,888

Deaths 906

Recovered 16,791

The amount of testing continues to increase in Texas, but we are not there yet, Governor Abbott said.

Right now, the state is evaluating about 19,000 people per day. He said the National Guard's help is a big reason for the increase.

"One thing I look at every day is what is the percentage rate of people tested who tested positive," said Governor Abbott.

He said that more than 95% of people who do the test, test negative.

Regarding hospitalizations, Abbott said the numbers on average are quite the same, around 1,500 per day.

Although the number of hospitalizations remains almost the same, the number of COVID-19 cases has increased.

So if you looked at the total number of new positive tests, you would see that it is a record high and the total number of active cases at a record high, but the hospitalization rate "has remained stable or is constantly decreasing."

What this tells us, the governor said, is that Texas can fully handle COVID-19.

Texas ranks third in the US USA In most COVID-19 recoveries, Governor Abbott said.

"Texans have been following guidelines on following safe practices to reduce the spread of COVID-19," he said, explaining that Texans are social distanceers and wear masks.

"As it stands today, there is still no cure for COVID-19 … but between this point and the time cures are available, we must find a way to close that division," said Governor Abbott.

He said this proves that Texas can have more nonessential businesses open and still be able to prevent the virus from spreading.

"If Texans stop using distancing strategies … they will cause an increase in COVID-19 transmissions," he said.

An update to its executive order regarding funerals, memorials, burials, and weddings are all treated the same as church services with limited seating arrangements.

"We strongly encourage at-risk populations to participate remotely," said Governor Abbott.

In clarifying restaurant rules, Governor Abbott said the 25% occupancy capacity applies to interior and exterior seats.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson released the following statement Tuesday night about Governor Greg Abbott's latest orders to reopen some Texas businesses:

“I am concerned about the recent increase in COVID-19 cases in Dallas. State law is very clear, however, that these decisions about when and how to reopen our state's economy are the responsibility of the governor. I remain committed to a safe and successful reopening of the Dallas economy and will continue to push for life-saving measures as we restore livelihoods. For Dallas, Governor Abbott's decision means that it is now more important than ever that we all take precautions, such as wearing masks in public and practicing social distancing. We owe each other, our friends, neighbors, loved ones, and even strangers, to continue to act responsibly during this current public health crisis. "

