Google presents its new launch plans for Android 11 – BGR

Google announced its new launch timeline for Android 11 on Wednesday and a beta launch event that will take the place of Google I / O on June 3.

The first beta version of Android 11 will now launch on June 3, a month after what was supposed to be available to developers.

As a result, everything has regressed about a month, but the launch of Android 11 is still on the way for the third quarter of 2020.

No major event planned for this spring or summer was spared from the coronavirus pandemic.

The MWC, E3, WWDC, and Google I / O were canceled due to the global health pandemic, so companies have had to find creative ways to advertise the products and services they had planned to present during those events. Microsoft is holding monthly events to showcase Xbox X Series games and features, Apple is taking its Global Online Developer Conference, and now Google has made its own announcement.

The full reveal of Android 11 was initially going to be one of the highlights of Google I / O at the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California, but now that I / O has been removed from the calendar, Google is asking fans. Android to tune in "# Android11: The Beta Launch Show,quot; at 11 am ET on June 3. Dave Burke, Vice President of Engineering for Android, will introduce the show and participate in a live Q,amp;A once the show is over.

Google also plans to share conversations that were planned to take place during Google I / O "on a variety of topics from Jetpack Compose to Android Studio to Google Play." You can sign up to receive reminders right here.

Of course, Google I / O was originally scheduled for May, which means the beta will now arrive a month later than the Android developer community expected. As Burke explains, the Android team has been working remotely since the employees were dispatched to their homes, so the timeline for the launch of Android 11 has changed as a result. All initial milestones have moved about a month, while the public launch is still planned for the third quarter.

Major changes include an unexpected fourth Developer Preview to be released today, Beta 1 release jumping to June 3 with final APIs for SDK and NDK, Beta 2 and platform stability in July, and Beta 3 in August. with release candidate versions for final tests. By including the final APIs in Beta 1, Google says developers will have an additional month to compile and test with those APIs while making sure they still have the same time between Platform Stability and the final version of the software to fix. everything else. .

"The schedule change adds some extra time for you to test your application's compatibility and identify any work you need to do," says Burke. "We recommend launching an app update compatible with Android 11 Beta on June 3 to receive feedback from the largest group of Android Beta users who will receive the update."

Image Source: Android