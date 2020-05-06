Google Nest will bring two-factor authentication to all users starting this month – Latest news

Google has announced that all Nest users will need to sign up for two-factor authentication to further protect their account, starting this month.

With the new update, when a user tries to login with their username and password, they will now receive an email from [email protected] with a six-digit verification code that will be entered to login.

Google says that this code is to verify that it is actually the user who is trying to access your account, and without this code, one will not be able to log in.

The change will apply to any user who has not yet configured two-factor authentication via a phone number, or who has not migrated to a Google account.

"Your privacy and security are important to us, and adding this feature will reduce the likelihood of an unauthorized person accessing your Nest account, even if you have your Nest username and password," the company said in a statement.

Google notes that before making this security change, it will notify users that the feature has been launched.

"Before making this security change, we will notify you when this feature launches. However, until then, make sure you can still access the email associated with your Nest account," added the search engine giant.

The new changes were announced earlier this year in response to reports of Nest cameras being hacked into the United States.

