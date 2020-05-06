Google Meet is now free for everyone – BGR

Google Meet, Google's rival to Zoom, launched for everyone this week.

In recent weeks, Google has updated its video conferencing software and added new features to better compete with Zoom.

With the coronavirus leaving millions of people trapped in their homes around the world, video conferencing quickly became a popular way for people to stay in touch with friends and family. Before long, people started using video conferencing software for all kinds of different activities, including virtual games and comedy shows.

As the coronavirus pandemic spread worldwide in March, Zoom apparently came out of nowhere and quickly established itself as the de facto video chat software of choice. And if we are honest, it was well deserved. Although Zoom admitted that it had a fair amount of security issues from the start, the company's software was smoother than rival offerings. As a result, Google rushed back to the drawing board to beef up its own video conferencing software known as Google Meet.

Google Meet initially debuted as a business-only video conferencing solution before Google announced its plan to make the premium version of Google Meet free for all users. Additionally, Google Meet in the past few weeks has started to incorporate some of Zoom's most popular features, such as 16-person support in a tiled view instead of 4. Zoom, however, still allows hundreds of viewers to appear on the screen at a time.

All that said, Google Meet has finally started rolling out to all Google users today. If for some reason you're not a fan of Zoom, you'll definitely want to give Google Meet a try.

You can verify this by going to meet.google.com, so you can start your own meeting or join an existing meeting using a code provided by the meeting organizer. And similar to zoom, the meeting organizer has the ability to accept or deny meeting requests as they see fit. A popular Zoom feature that has yet to hit Google Meet is the option to select from a variety of virtual backgrounds.

Now, nobody knows if Google Meet manages to gain some traction. Truth be told, Google's chat offerings have always been complicated and a little confusing. Even today, Google has three video conferencing solutions that users can choose from. In addition to Google Meet, there are Hangouts and Google Duo. Also, with so many people already at Zoom, and with the company openly addressing the security concerns raised earlier, it's hard to imagine Zoom giving way to Google anytime soon.

Still, it's good that Zoom has to compete with legitimate competition, a dynamic that should only make both Zoom and Google Meet better products in the long run.

