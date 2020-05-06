Global Markets Signal End to Two-Day Rally: Live Updates

Last projection: a deep recession and rising unemployment in Europe.
The European Union economy will shrink by 7.4 percent this year, investment is expected to collapse and unemployment rates, debts and deficits will soar in the brutal consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, said the Wednesday the European Commission.
To put these figures into perspective, the European Union economy is forecast to grow 1.2 percent this year, and in its worst recession, in 2009 during the financial crisis, its economy contracted 4.5 percent.
Predicting the extent of a recession can be a moving target, the commission admitted, and things could end up being much worse.
"The danger of a deeper and longer recession is very real," said the head of the commission's economic unit, Maarten Verwey, in the foreword to the forecast. The commission issues these forecasts four times a year.
Italy and Spain, both In the countries most affected by the disease, their economies will shrink by more than 9 percent each. Greece, which started to turn the corner after a decade of economic calamity, will suffer most of the union's 27 nations, according to forecasts, losing 9.7 of its economic output this year.
And unemployment is expected to be rampant, averaging 9 percent across the bloc and reaching 19.9 percent in Greece, the European Commission said.
The bloc's largest economy, Germany, will also be hit, and its economy is forecast to shrink by 6.5 percent for the year. France, the bloc's second largest economy, is expected to contract 8.5 percent this year.
The grim set of predictions, while uncertain as the full scale of the impact has yet to be developed, represents a profoundly uneven but widespread disastrous impact in these rich economies. The European Union is home to more than 400 million people and a key trading partner with the United States, China, and the rest of the world.
A two-day rebound in global stocks appeared to be weakening on Wednesday.
European markets mainly opened lower after Asia-Pacific markets ended slightly higher.
Futures markets forecast that Wall Street would open flat or slightly higher. US Treasury Bonds The US, which investors often regard as a safe place to park money in times of trouble, fell modestly.
Global stocks have been buoyed this week by prospects for the countries hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic that is slowly emerging from devastating economic deadlocks. But other clouds have dampened investor hopes, such as risks that the United States will open too quickly and Washington's increasingly bellicose rhetoric against Beijing.
Wednesday's shares lost the momentum they had received from oil prices, which have recovered in the past two days. US crude prices fell modestly in the futures markets.
Shares in mainland China, whose markets had closed this week for holidays, rose 0.6 percent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was up 1.4 percent. South Korea's Kospi gained 1.8 percent. In Australia, the S & P / ASX 200 fell 0.4 percent.
In London, the FTSE 100 rose 0.2 percent earlier. But Germany's DAX was down 0.2 percent, and CAC 40 in France was down 0.3 percent.
Despite the fact that they have substantially reduced service, the largest airlines in the US USA They average just 17 passengers on domestic flights and 29 on international flights, according to a copy of congressional testimony from the head of Airlines for America, an industry group.
At the same time, airlines are collectively spending around $ 10 billion a month as they cut costs and await the return of passengers, said Nicholas Calio, executive director of the industry group, in testimony, prepared for a Senate hearing on aviation on Wednesday.
"While the industry will do its best to mitigate and address the myriad of challenges, there is no doubt that the US airline industry will emerge from this crisis as a mere shadow of what it was just three months ago. Calio said. in prepared comments.
The pandemic has virtually eliminated air travel with a 95 percent traffic volume and more than 3,000 aircraft on the ground. More than 100,000 airline employees work reduced hours or have accepted pay cuts or early retirement, Calio said.
Mr. Calio addressed complaints from some consumers that airlines were strongly encouraging them to accept coupons rather than refunds for canceled flights, saying that if airlines refunded all canceled tickets immediately, they would have to seek bankruptcy protection. .
He also thanked Congress for injecting nearly $ 50 billion in grants and loans into the industry in March and said the funds would help provide stability "during a challenging summer, entering a very uncertain fall season."
After being closed for more than three months, Shanghai Disneyland will greet visitors again on May 11, the first Disney park to reopen after the company closed them in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
In China, where the park is a major attraction, many people saw the movement as symbolic. "The reopening means that the outbreak in China is truly under control," wrote one user on Weibo, the Chinese social media platform.
Everything, however, has not returned to normal. Visitors will be required to record personal information online and demonstrate that their code is green in China's health-tracking smartphone app, which authorities have used to rank people's risk of infection. Visitors will have their temperatures controlled at the gates. They must wear masks. Crowd sizes will be controlled in restaurants, attractions and other facilities. Images released by Disney show marks on the ground to help park visitors maintain social distance.
"Finally, there won't be a line in Tron Lightcycle Power Run!" an excited Disney fan wrote, referencing a popular trip. Opened in 2016 as the first Disney park in mainland China, it is known for its one-hour lines.
Not everything will be open. Some attractions, such as theater shows and the park's colorful evening parade, will be canceled to limit contact with guests.
"In short, there will be no images together, there will be no theater shows, there will be no carriages, and there will be,quot; A nightly show of magic and light, "just the facilities," wrote one person, adding a face mask emoji.
"What's the fun if we have to wear a mask all the time and can't take photos at Disney?" another wrote. "This is not a good time to go."
Since mid-March, Peloton shares have soared 86 percent, valuing the New York company at $ 10 billion, or double that of Planet Fitness. Peloton reported a record last month: More than 23,000 people had joined one of his live classes.
When Peloton reports quarterly financial results on Wednesday, Wall Street expects the unprofitable company to post a sales increase. Analysts pointed to increases in the number of ratings for fitness classes in the Peloton system and are waiting longer for delivery of the bikes, indicating higher-than-expected demand. The results may not reveal the full extent of Peloton's popularity, as they cover only a few weeks of the March closing period.
"Consumer habits fundamentally change as a result of this crisis and this pandemic," said Ron Josey, an analyst at JMP Securities. "A device and a service like Peloton excel at that."
Transportation and denser housing have been the two focal points of urban residential development for the past decade as cities like Seattle and San Francisco try to combat a severe shortage of affordable housing. But some developers fear that the coronavirus pandemic will halt the momentum as social distancing and teleworking become the norm.
In areas where car travel times continue to rise and freeways are full, building denser communities along transit lines is considered a panacea.
These projects, known as live license developments or more formally as transit-oriented developments, can be no-frills projects that focus on housing and getting people in and out quickly. Or they may focus more on amenities, intended to appeal not only to residents but also to business developers who find the density attractive to restaurants, cafes, and boutiques.
Most experts say that the demand for transit-oriented development will continue to exist in some form after the crisis, but that the pandemic will leave a legacy.
Developers are already beginning to consider new design plans. Expect more open space, wider sidewalks, thinner paths, and walks in the future.
