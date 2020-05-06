Global artists call for action to save Earth after coronavirus – Up News Info

A group of more than 200 high-profile artists and scientists from around the world have signed an editorial published today in Le Monde, calling on world leaders and citizens "to undertake an in-depth review of our goals, values ​​and economies," in the wake of the coronavirus crisis, "if we want to avoid an ecological disaster."

Signatories include Juliette Binoche, Cate Blanchett, Robert De Niro, Joaquin Phoenix, Alfonso Cuaron, Barbra Streisand, Madonna, and Marion Cotillard.

Entitled "No to a return to normality," the call to arms was written by Oscar winner Binoche and astrophysicist Aurélien Barrau. They write that the COVID-19 tragedy is "inviting us to examine what is essential. And what we see is simple:" adjustments "are not enough. The problem is systemic." (See the full text below).

Calling the "ongoing ecological catastrophe" a "meta-crisis," the opinion piece warns that "the mass extinction of life on Earth is no longer in doubt, and all indicators point to a direct existential threat. Unlike a pandemic, however severe it is, a global ecological collapse will have immeasurable consequences. "

They also point to the "search for consumerism" and "an obsession with productivity" that "has led us to deny the value of life itself." Adds the group, "We think it is unthinkable to 'get back to normal'" as the coronavirus declines.

Among others who also lend their signatures to the piece are Adam Driver, Alejandro G Inarritu, Paolo Sorrentino, Mikhail Baryshnikov, Pedro Almodóvar, Guillaume Canet, Penélope Cruz, Hirokazu Kore-eda, Nathalie Baye, Monica Bellucci, Willem Dafoe and Rooney Mara.

Here is the full text:

The Covid-19 pandemic is a tragedy. However, this crisis invites us to examine what is essential. And what we see is simple: "adjustments" are not enough. The problem is systemic.

The ongoing ecological catastrophe is a meta-crisis: the mass extinction of life on Earth is no longer in doubt, and all indicators point to a direct existential threat. Unlike a pandemic, however severe it is, a global ecological collapse will have immeasurable consequences.

Therefore, we solemnly call on leaders, and all of us as citizens, to leave behind the unsustainable logic that still prevails and undertake a profound review of our goals, values ​​and economies.

The search for consumerism and an obsession with productivity have led us to deny the value of life itself: that of plants, that of animals and that of a large number of human beings. Pollution, climate change and the destruction of our remaining natural areas have brought the world to a breaking point.

For these reasons, together with the increase in social inequalities, we believe that it is unthinkable to "return to normality".

The radical transformation we need, at all levels, requires courage and bravery. It will not happen without a massive and determined commitment. We must act now. It is as much a matter of survival as of dignity and coherence.